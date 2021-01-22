Pitse

Local media personality, Loungo Andre Pitse has announced that his newly formed The Loungo Andre Pitse Foundation will be sending eight young people to school.

Announcing on social media this week, the former BTV’s Flavadome presenter revealed that through his foundation the eight chosen student will have their school fees paid, uniforms provided, books and stationary too. “I believe in the power of education and how it bridges the gap between people and countries across the world.

You get to a point in your life where you try to do good, especially if you have the platform and the means to try and help. I want longevity, I want to make an impact and I want to play a very vital role in being a change maker,” he announced through a statement. The Yarona FM presenter added that he has been working tirelessly over the past two and half years to make sure that he leaves a legacy of some sort in Botswana. The media personality popularly known as KingBee in the creative circles also said he used education to

boost his confidence, learn and understand. “It taught me how to listen and pay attention, and how to engage with everyone no matter the religion, culture and sex.

The plan is to expand the Foundation to the rest of Botswana and ultimately to the rest of Africa,” he highlighted. Pitse admitted that COVID-19 has affected them in a way they cannot fathom, but in all the mayhem and dizziness, noise and panic, being scared and going through a dark time, people must persevere, and must have hope.

In terms of how much the The Loungo Andre Pitse Foundation sponsorship entails, Pitse said there will be a press conference on January 25, 2021 at which he will get into more details of their goal and the plan to execute it. Pitse concluded that he will also introduce his partners and team and how they plan to change the mind sets of Batswana future leaders.