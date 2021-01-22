Lockdown (main mall) PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Business Botswana (BB) has launched a Private Sector Recovery Plan aimed at identifying business opportunities that are available for local businesses post the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The five-year plan forms part of the national recovery plan, which will also form part of High Level Consultative Council agenda item. Through the Consultative Council, BB pursues issues that affect business interests for them to be fully integrated into economic and regional development policies.

BB CEO Norman Moleele told BusinessWeek that as part of the recovery plan, they have engaged a project manager with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Moleele said the pandemic was an eye-opener as it highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience.

Some BB sectors were also affected by the pandemic, as some imported materials were delayed at borders hence less production resulting in loss of income. According to Moleele, Business Botswana was in constant engagement with government advocating on behalf of private sector and ensuring that economic risks were considered.

“Following the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses now know what unstable and uncertain situations can be faced. Businesses now know the realities of COVID-19 and should be able to plan

and adapt to the COVID-19 aftermath,” he said.

Further BB encourages businesses to be proactive and attend sector meetings to bring issues impeding businesses so that they may be able to fully enjoy benefits of being Business Botswana members.

“BB has created several platforms for BB members to be able to engage with government. Members in good standing are able to attend and participate in all of these forums so that their voice can be heard. “We invite all non-members to join and all non-active members to come forward and actively participate in the organisation’s advocacy initiatives,” he said.

Also, Moleele said BB also facilitates and advocates for the creation of international, regional and national opportunities for its members through strategic partnerships with other stakeholders such as the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre.

Through networking activities, both inward and outward trade missions and sectoral meetings, BB creates platforms for its members to benchmark, meet both existing and new customers/partners and to showcase their products.