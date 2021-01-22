State of the art: Sejong City is what many capitals wish they could be

During the last 10 years, South Korea has become one of the most popular destinations for international students studying in Asia.

It is attractive, trendy, and has a lot to offer newcomers to indulge in and explore.

We see a 'Korea Wave', a global phenomenon, with the increasing popularity of K-pop, Korean-dramas, and Korean fashion. Besides the influence of pop culture, Korea is a leading force in the digital technology industry, being one of the most innovative countries with a highly internet-connected society among the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. South Korea is also a global leader in electronics, digital displays and mobile phones.

Sejong City was my first residence in Korea. As a swift and earnest recap of the thoughts I had throughout my stay, the city offers all kinds of conveniences, efficient trash system, an abundance of parks, as well as a vibrant international community all wrapped in a walkable, showpiece of the 21st-century urban design.

Located an hour and 30 minutes away from the capital city of Seoul, Sejong, is a new Smart City built from scratch, a concrete toddler, only six-years-old as of 2019. Currently, Korea’s new administrative city, the purpose of Sejong is to be an alternative capital for government ministries, which were and continue to be moved out of the congested and overpopulated Seoul.

It is one of the upcoming sustainable cities in Korea with many dynamic structures and distinct natural resources. Under the Framework Act for Low Carbon Green Growth, Sejong is being developed as a sustainable city with some of its area reserved for green space, bicycle lanes and an efficient waste collection system. As the world’s 15th largest economy, there is no doubt that this rising global city is filled with various high-rise buildings and luxurious offices, advanced IT technologies and an efficient transportation system. In response to environmental problems such as greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion, the metropolitan government, in line with the National Strategy for Green Growth (2009-2050), intends to make Sejong greener and more environmentally friendly through the implementation of a key environmental policy and increasing green spaces and parks.

Surrounding all of the urbanity is abundant nature, much of which is truly outstanding. There are trees and flowers everywhere in the city. Where sidewalks exist, trees make natural barriers between cars and pedestrians. The green views also go up to the rooftops of several buildings. Parks have been designed with the environment-friendly setting where citizens can enjoy beautiful green views and relax after a tiring hectic day. All the park grounds turn very crowded especially on weekends and in the evenings. A lot of people go to the park to bike, jog or just to take a walk and watch the most beautiful sunsets and even sunrises.

Cycling and walking trails are built around the river, and within minutes you are outside of the urban presence and surrounded by great swaths of high grasses and streams, trails into hills and safe and secure paths to explore. Within Sejong City itself, there is also a slew of smaller natural mountains, with eclectic trails for those looking for a challenge or easier paths to reach some surprisingly inspired summits. Hiking and climbing are one of the best ways to explore and experience beautiful views of the city from above.

Korea offers a wide range of public transportation options for domestic and international passengers alike. Sejong City is no exception. The brand-new administrative capital of Korea offers a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system capable of taking passengers to any location across the city within 20 minutes. In addition to its excellent bus

network, Sejong offers another environmentally-friendly and convenient mode of public transportation namely ‘Ouling’ the city’s public bicycle system, which presents an opportunity to explore the city by bicycle and also promotes healthy living. Anyone can easily rent the public bicycles for a few hours using their smartphone or a T-Money card system, which is intended for public transportation (bus and subway), but these methods may be difficult to understand, thus basic Korean language skills are necessary survival skills.

Another interesting thing about this city is how clean it is and how people work together to keep it clean. In Sejong City, garbage disposal has been made easy for residents thanks to the Garbage Disposal Policy, which introduced the facility in charge of handling Sejong City’s garbage, the 'Auto Clean Net System'. The system collects both ordinary garbage and food waste turns garbage into solid fuel while the food waste is used as a source of bioenergy. The Auto Clean Net System is a clear example of how reusing, reducing, and recycling as much as possible can have a positive result. This new system has allowed thousands of people to be part of contributing to making this world a cleaner place to live.

Sejong is also an ideal location for those who prefer their homes in a passive location while having quick access to more vibrant places elsewhere. Sejong City is only 30 minutes by bus from the neighbouring Daejeon City, the fifth largest city in the country and one that boasts a seriously bustling nightlife and increasingly diverse shopping options. Seoul is also relatively close, a 90-minute bus ride. Most locals take off on the weekends, and as travel is fast, super comfortable and the buses are plentiful, there’s no reason not to do so as well. I was able to travel to and explore various parts of the country on weekends and holidays.

My first night in Daejeon was one I will always remember. The streets illuminated by store signs were packed with people and pop music could be heard everywhere. All I could smell was tteokbokki (spicy rice cake) and hotteok (Korean sweet pancakes). One thing I was surprised by was how life in Korea starts late in the day but lasts throughout the night. One could walk through Seoul or any other city without seeing anyone on the street at 9am and then get stuck walking through crowds at 11pm. Clubs, restaurants and cafes stay packed until around 4am or whenever the subways reopen, usually at 5:30am. However, this has not been the case since the beginning of 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. My time at Sejong City has helped me reflect more on the issues we experience here at home, particularly Gaborone, with the annoying traffic congestion, waste management issues and the other environmentally related problems. What mitigating factors can we put in place to protect our environment and how can we change our lifestyles in a way that promotes long-term sustainable development? I have discovered that in South Korea, citizens (both Korean and international) play an integral part in the development and implementation of smart city solutions for smarter cities.

Therefore citizen participation should be considered as one of the most important conditions for effective environmental governance.

DAISY MBOPI*

*Mbopi is a young Motswana graduate of Master of Public Policy (MPP) with a concentration in Public Finance and Sustainable Development from the Korean Development Institute (KDI) School of Public Policy, Sejong City, South Korea.