Kagelelo Banks Kentse

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has said it was ‘concerned but not worried’ by the recent defections of some of their members to Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

The BPF, which is a splinter party of the ruling party, over the weekend welcomed over 20 members from the ruling party. The defectors’ resignation letters were all over social media.

The Monitor has learnt that those who decamped from the BDP to BPF are supporters of former Member of Parliament for Palapye and who was also at some point assistant Minister for Tertiary Education Moiseraela Goya.

It is also understood that the number of members who have defected to BPF from BDP has since risen to close to 100.

BDP spokesperson, Kagelelo Kentse said in an interview on Sunday the signs have been there for some of these members who are defecting, because they are not active in the party.

“For example the Palapye structure has not been active at all. Of course as a party we are concerned, but then again we knew that some of our members will go with the former MP,” he said. “Our region will take care of the situation and we will assist them where they need assistance. I believe the region will ensure that they make temporary structure to take care of the situation at Palapye.

We do not know the number of members who have defected.”

However, BPF councillor for Khurumela in Palapye, George Makhura said they have recruited close to 1,000 new members from BDP. “The people who have resigned are mostly those who support Goya. They believe that Goya will soon join BPF. Our aim is to recruit most of BDP members in Palapye and surrounding areas,” Makhura said.

“The reason why we had to target structures is because they are the ones who know where the members are. We are continuing to recruit more members from the BDP and people who are not aligned. BPF is growing at a fast rate in Palapye and surroundings and this is the time for us to have more members as a party.”

Still on the issue, he said they have not yet received any membership application from Goya, but they are continuing to talk to him to join the party. Makhura who is also on the campaign drive structure revealed that their team will also be doing membership drive in North East, because they do not want to concentrate only in the Central District areas.