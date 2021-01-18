Letlhakane police nab drug dealers

FRANCISTOWN: Police in Letlhakane have arrested four suspected drug dealers and charged them with possession of unlawful drugs such as dagga and macathinone popularly known as Kat.

The village has over the past months become a lucrative drug distribution destination due to the market availability for the mining village.

Letlhakane police station commander, Michael Maphephu has confirmed to The Monitor that drugs are becoming headache in their policing area.

He also raised concern about people who bring drugs into their policing areas from other parts of the country.

When revealing the statistics, Maphephu said they have registered four cases relating to drugs since the beginning of the year.

He added that on Friday they arrested a 33-year-old man for unlawful possession of dagga.

The suspect was caught red-handed with 79 sachets and plastic rolls at his house at Mosu village following a tip-off, the Maphephu revealed.

The station chief further said drugs continue to find their way into their policing area, as drug dealers have a feeling that there is money in Boteti due to the mines.

On a similar matter, Maphephu said that earlier during the

same week they arrested three men who were in possession of dagga and macathinone weighing1.8kg and 2.8 kg respectively

He added that they also seized P15, 000 from the suspects, which they suspect it was proceeds of selling macathinone and dagga.

He shared that the alleged drug dealers who are aged 28,25,24 are from Siviya, Nata and Nkange villages respectively.

According to the police boss the three suspected drug dealers were caught red-handed in Phase 1 location where they were temporary lodging and the place they used as a drug distribution spot.

“The trio were accommodated by their friend and using the same location to distribute the suspected drugs. They were arrested following a tip-off from a concerned resident in the area,” added Maphephu.

He expressed gratitude to the community for always reporting any suspicious movement in their areas.

Maphephu added investigations were continuing and the suspect will appear before Letlhakane magistrate’s court in the near future.