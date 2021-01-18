Parties In Ginimbi Case Discuss Settlement

The warring parties involved in the legal fight for the control of late Zimbabwean businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure’s Botswana businesses have commenced talks to explore possibilities of a settlement.

This followed their request for time from the court to discuss a possible settlement.

Gaborone High Court Judge Itumeleng Segopolo recently granted the parties some time to reach consensus over the control of Quick Gasses (Pty) Ltd and Matiflex Oils (Pty) Ltd before hearing of the case on March 23, 2021.

Kadungure or Ginimbi as many knew him, died in a fatal car crash on November 8, 2020. Following his death, Patricia Darangwa, who has been appointed the Executor of the Estate of Ginimbi, dragged before court Leo Chiweshe demanding that he hands over the companies.

It is said that Chiweshe, who was appointed by a power of attorney by the deceased to manage his Botswana businesses on his behalf, has been refusing to the Executor and Kadungure’s family to hand over the businesses.

Darangwa’s attorney, Yame Kababonye told the court this last week the parties have commenced talks to explore the possibility of a settlement following their request to court.

However, he told the court that the talks have not been concluded

and pleaded for more time to wrap things up.

“This matter was scheduled for status hearing. The Parties had requested time to discuss possible settlement. Talks have commenced, but unfortunately have not concluded,” said Kebabonye.

Justice Segopolo ordered the parties to conclude the negotiations. He gave the parties liberty to approach the court and request for an earlier court appearance if they conclude the settlement discussions before the hearing date.

Darangwa wants the court to nullify the Power of Attorney given to Chiweshe and declare that his local companies are without directors following the passing on of Kadungure.

She also wants the court to confirm the appointment of Juliet Kadungure and Nomatter Zinyegere as Financial and Operations Directors of the said companies while ordering Chiweshe to give an account of the affairs of the companies. She said the companies could collapse if the current circumstances were not resolved.

Furthermore, she wants the Respondent to be interdicted and restrained from interfering with her duties as the Executor in respect of the companies.