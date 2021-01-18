Tumiso Rakgare PIC: KENNDY RAMOKONE

Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane, Tumiso Rakgare has urged residents of his constituency to be hands-on and develop entrepreneurial mindsets that will bring developments in the region.

Speaking during a consultative meeting at Goo Sethebe Kgotla, the youthful legislator encouraged residents to develop community development trusts that would venture into commercial projects that would create employment and develop the economy of the peri-urban area.

“Let us take advantage of our space while we still have an opportunity. Come together as resident and form development trusts, build a school or a mall, such developments will greatly boost the economy in Mogoditshane. The Land Board would help out if there is a trust fund that needs a piece of land for such projects,” he said.

He further stated that if all the 12 constituencies have such developments Mogoditshane would grow to be a self-reliant community.

“Let us do it ourselves, let us determine how we want our economy to grow. We can do a lot with the

spaces that we have in Mogoditshane. The important thing is that we unite and become one that's when we will have enough ammunition to achieve this,” he added.

The MP has been holding consultative meetings with Mogoditshane residents in various Kgotlas in the area since last week. The meetings were mostly attended by chiefs, Village Development Committee (VDC) members, government officials and residents.

During the meetings, residents addressed various issues and developments taking place in the constituency. This was also an opportunity for them to have one on one conversation with the MP without intermediaries.

Several issues from education, health, transport, and security were discussed during these consultative meetings. Rakgare assured the Mogoditshane residents that he will further discuss the addressed issues with his colleagues in Parliament and see how certain developments would be achieved.