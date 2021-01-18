A friend recently asked me how to differentiate the voice of Satan vs. the voice of God.

When prompted in a certain way with thoughts in your mind, is there a way to know the origin and discern which voices to listen to? I believe there is. I thought today we might dive a bit into that topic.

First of all, the Bible teaches us that indeed the mind is a battlefield. Thoughts are constantly popping up in our minds – some which torment us as we focus on things we KNOW we shouldn’t but we just can’t seem to shake and some which pop into our minds and seem like excellent ideas! The question is are they excellent ideas or are they paths which we will ultimately regret taking? Jesus’s voice is gentle, loving and self-sacrificial leading us to make decisions which will help others around us and lead us to a life full of integrity in the light.

Simply put – His voice leads you to a life you are proud of. Romans 6:16 says, “Don’t you know that when you offer yourselves to someone as obedient slaves, you are slaves of the one you obey—whether you are slaves to sin, which leads to death, or to obedience, which leads to righteousness?” Satan leads us to make decisions which benefit us and fulfill our fleshly desires, even if it hurts others in the process.

His voice helps us rationalize when we have to deceive others to get what we want. After all, the Bible says he is the father of lies. John 8:44 says, “You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father's desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him.

When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” Therefore, if what you want to do is going to make you have to manipulate or deceive others, I can pretty much guarantee it will make you feel good in the short term but cause more problems in the long term.

Whatever Satan is leading us to do will ultimately steal, kill, or destroy something or someone – maybe even us. If you search your heart and know that what you want to do will help others as well as you, then you can be at peace knowing if it is the voice of God, He is powerful enough to make it come to pass. There is no fear or anxiety in the will of God. The biggest differentiator in the two voices is PEACE. Constantly, throughout

scripture when God speaks to someone, there is talk of PEACE. It doesn’t mean someone in the will of God won’t have problems but Jesus says He gives peace in the storm. John 14:27 says, "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. John 16:33 says, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” Using these principles, if someone is trying to tell you what God is saying and they are trying to scare you, intimidate you, or threaten you, that is a good sign it is NOT God speaking. Be careful to discern these voices lest you be led astray by a person posing as a prophet of the Lord. “For such men are false apostles, deceitful workers, masquerading as apostles of Christ. And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light.

It is not surprising, then, if his servants masquerade as servants of righteousness. Their end will correspond to their actions.” 2 Corinthians 11:13-15 God loves you. God died for you. Jesus acted in every way in a manner which considered others and not just Himself. Study His life and His actions and ask God for discernment to emulate His selflessness. The amazing thing is that the world says that we need to watch out for ourselves.

It is all about us. Jesus says the best way to have the most abundant life is to die to yourself and live a life surrendered in trusting Him and loving others. May God give you wisdom as you begin this new year to make wise godly choices which will bless you and those around you. If enough of us begin making decisions based on loving others and not just ourselves, our entire nation would be better because of it. That is my prayer.

Ashley Thaba is a popular motivational speaker, team building facilitator, author and the Producer of a hit TV show offering practical advice to strengthen families and improve marriages! Episodes of her show can be downloaded from her website – www.ashleythaba.com.You can view some of her work on her YouTube channel: Ashley Thaba. You can buy three of her books, Dive In, Making Marriages Fun, and Conquering the Giants, on her website. You can email her at askthaba@gmail.com or follow her on Facebook at: Talking with the Thabas