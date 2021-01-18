JB-TECH

When consumers think of purchasing smartphones, Apple, Samsung and now Huawei brands are top of the shopper’s minds.

All these are international brands that have become fashionable to own in Botswana. However, local entrepreneur, Jerry Boitshoko, has something Batswana can take pride in after his latest innovative creation of a smartphone. The handset, named Jb Tech, makes him the second Motswana to create a smartphone.

Just like its peers in the market, the phone uses the latest Android 10 versions.

According to the tech entrepreneur, it took him almost a year to develop the phone, which will give locals something to take pride in. “A number of factors inspired its development, chief of those being to have a brand that we can associate with locally. Secondarily, to provide a phone that has features of comfort such as a curved screen at an affordable price,” he narrated his thinking behind the development of the garget.

Boitshoko revealed that the development of the phone was clouded by challenges just like any other business as coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic affected its production. “The pandemic also played a role in delaying the development of the phone as we struggled to get parts to assemble the phone in time as they were not in abundance due to the global pandemic,” he said.

Currently, production is dependent on the required demand and he can deliver between 300-500 phones.

“We are making baby steps in the market, and are producing in various

phases to keep up with the demand as it increases as opposed to having abundance,” he added.

As part of these baby steps, for now the phones are available for purchase at Duncan Plaza Mall in Kazungula and Kazungula Stationers by Stanbic. They can also be delivered to clients across the country. Jb Tech is currently making waves in the region as Boitshoko said they have received orders from Kenya, Tanzania, and Scotland.

“We have received interest across as I have orders from Ghanzi and Gaborone. In fact the first client who purchased our phone is based in Kenya. There is even a company based in Lagos, Nigeria that expressed interest in being the sole distributor of our phones,” he explained.

Boitshoko shared his plans to expand his brand by increasing their presence geographically one step at a time depending on the demand. This will include opening a branch in every African country as the years go by, he said.

According to Boitshoko, his phone has been making waves as it has been featured inlocal private radio stations, a South African radio station and BBC's Focus on Africa radio programme amongst others.

“The only thing that makes us standout from the crowd is that, Jb tech is a local brand, one that is associated to us, something we can take pride in,” he said.