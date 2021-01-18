Midfield maestro: Mothusi Cooper PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Zambia's elite league side, Lusaka Dynamos has squashed reports that Zebras midfielder, Mothusi Cooper is leaving the club less than a month after signing a two year deal.

The midfielder was expected in Lusaka early this month after the surprise deal was announced in December. The player, together with his agent, Bakang Moipone flew to Lusaka last week to finalise the deal. However, it was reported over the weekend that Elite, as Dynamos is affectionately called, had failed to pay the player's transfer fee and he will return to Township Rollers.

Speaking to Monitor Sport from Lusaka, Dynamos chief executive officer, Francis Bwalya admitted that the club has not paid Rollers the transfer fee but said the two clubs have an agreement that the money will be paid on or before January 30.

He expressed shock at the negative reports and said to the contrary, Cooper is settling well in Lusaka. "These are just baseless rumours, I am actually with him (Cooper) as we speak.

These are rumors trying to distract the boy. He is happy here and settling in very well. I honestly do not where the rumors come from. We have agreed with Township Rollers that the transfer fee will be deposited on January 30th, so we wonder where the rumors come.

It is an agreement between the clubs, unfortunately I cannot disclose the figure, we do not disclose

such to the media," he said on Saturday. Cooper is highly rated in Zambia after putting up impressive displays at the 2019 COSAFA Cup, particularly in the final where Zebras lost 1-0 to Chipolopolo.

A host of Zambia teams courted the midfielder but Dynamos won the race for his signature. The 23-year-old is expected to be announced in the next week as he joins the rest of the squad in training today (Monday). "He is settling well like I said, he is starting training on Monday. As of when he will be able to make his debut will depend on the technical team and his fitness but he is a good player and we hope he will be able kick on as soon as possible," Bwalya said.

The Elite are currently seventh in the 18 team league after playing 12 games. The team is four points behind leaders Zanaco with a game less. Cooper has missed one league game since his arrival in Lusaka.

He watched from the stands as his new teammates played to a goalless draw with Nkwazi on Friday. The midfielder could make his debut on February 3 when they take on 12th placed Green Eagles.