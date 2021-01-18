 
MQONDISI DUBE Monday, January 18, 2021
Cricket Plans On Track
The Botswana Cricket Association (BCA) is concerned about rising COVID-19 cases, but remains optimistic the country will be able to host the Women’s Africa T20 qualifiers in October.

“As it stands, everything is as per plan, but this sudden spike of the new strain of virus and additional restrictions that are being imposed around the world obviously have a deterring factor at this present moment.But while we are looking at October as the hosting as it stands right now, there is no change, nothing has changed,” BCA fixtures and publicity, Sumod Damodar said.

He said the International Cricket Council will constantly monitor the situation. Botswana won the right to host the 2021 International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers.

Damodar remains optimistic the October tournament would not be affected,

but other activities in the first half of the year might experience disruptions. In April, the men’s team is expected to participate in the Africa men’s T20 qualifiers in South Africa, and the situation is being monitored. “South Africa as it stands, is a no go situation and that tournament might be postponed. It is too soon between now and April to conclude all the logistics.

So I don’t think that the tournament will go ahead. It might be postponed not cancelled,” he said. Botswana national teams have not returned to action since sports activities were suspended in March.

