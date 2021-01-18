Tsheole not seeking re-election at Chiefs

Mochudi Centre Chiefs chairperson, Thapelo Tsheole has dismissed reports that he is resigning from the club, but instead will not seek re-election when the Kgatleng side holds its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday.

Tsheole refuted media reports that he had already quit the side.

“I am not seeking re-election,” Tsheole said. Tsheole was the preferred candidate for the top post in a bid to pull the faltering side out of the woods.

However, he will not be available to carry on. He leaves at a time when a FIFA sanction looms due to a P120,000 debt the club owes former coach, Philani Mabena, although there were frantic efforts being made to clear the

amount this week.

Club spokesperson, Pollen Makgane said it was untrue that Tsheole was resigning ahead of Saturday’s AGM.

“It is not true (that he has resigned). Tsheole is still chairman, he is not going to stand for the coming term,” Makgane said yesterday.

The Tsheole committee has seen spanners thrown into the works after a group of Mochudi Centre Chiefs Pty Ltd directors, claimed ownership of the team. The issue is expected to be discussed on Saturday.