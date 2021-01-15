UDC Congress PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Local political parties may be forced to adapt to the new normal and conduct virtual congresses as the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) rages on a year later.

Most parties could have held their congresses last year, but were forced to postpone them as the detected cases of the virus kept rising.

The move to go virtual comes at a time when political formations have to fill positions and go for membership renewal campaigns. However, in 2021, they have to do so under strict COVID-19 protocols. The Ministry of Health and Wellness has outlawed gatherings of more than 50 people.

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) was forced to postpone its congress because of general elections until now, while opposition parties the Botswana National Front (BNF) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) were supposed to hold theirs in 2020.

Other parties that are due to hold their congresses are Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) and Botswana People’s Party.

BDP communications chairperson, Kagelelo Kentse told Mmegi on Wednesday they were still yet to decide whether to hold the congress virtually or not. “The party central committee has not met to discuss the issue of the congress, but if the committee decides to go ahead with the congress scheduled for July, we will then virtualise it,” he said.

“I believe our party could still hold the congress using technology because we have 14 regions and where the number exceeds 50, we will then conduct it in two separate areas. With technology, we will still be able to see how the elections are progressing and the way the election is managed. Our congress is held every two years; eight delegates are expected from each branch, councillors and MPs (Parliamentarians) are also delegates by virtue of their positions.”

For his part, BCP spokesperson, Dithapelo Keorapetse said his party is looking

at innovative ways of holding a congress while observing COVID-19 protocols. “We cannot postpone (the) congress for the second time because the party is run through internal party democracy. The members have to choose the kind of leaders they want since the new committee will prepare for 2024 general elections. We have been virtualising our meetings as BCP executive committee and our structures were also doing the same,” Keorapetse told Mmegi.

“Countries like Tanzania and Malawi have managed to hold elections, even Botswana Football Association (BFA), therefore we will have to find out how they were conducting elections. If the system they were using is friendly and could deliver free and fair elections then we will have to opt for it.” Keorapetse said the BCP’s wish is to hold elective party congress so that they elect leaders. He added that their delegates are over 1,000 since it is five people per ward, structures, councillors, Members of Parliament amongst others.

Mmegi has learnt that the BPF has also taken a decision to hold its congress in July through new technologies that would not compromise the election. “The central committee has not finalised on the type of the model which will be used. This is because COVID-19 will still be there in July, but other party activities have to keep on continuing while observing health protocols. The only problem that may hinder us is finance but the party is trying to find the cheapest model that could help,” a source said. As for the BNF, party secretary general Moeti Mohwasa said his party has not discussed the model of holding the congress.