William Last KRM also known as Motsetserepa in the entertainment space fears that signing for a record label would kill his comic side after getting recognition from top South African music record labels like Ambitiouz Entertainment and Kalawa Jazmee.

The local comedian cum rapper, whose real name is Bofelo William Molebatsi, revealed to Arts & Culture that now he would not choose any music record label. “Ambitiouz just posted but they haven’t contacted me while Kalawa reached out to me on Twitter,” he said.

The artist is signed for comedy under BTCL and pointed out that the latter does not dictate the kind of content he creates. “As for a music record label, I have heard that they would restrict one in term of collaborations and content. If I sign then I will focus on music and my comedy part is going to die,” he worryingly disclosed.

Motsetserepa said he is not going to let that happen and will rather opt to be independent like he has always been. He however didn’t completely rule out signing under a record label unless he gets a contract that will not bind him to certain terms. The rapper also explained that he is not going to be lured into a contract because of money like other musicians often do. He said the album is currently doing great because one of the two singles he released Tinto has managed to reach audiences in USA and is currently playing on Trace. “MC Hammer loved it and I sent an appreciation to him,” he said.

According to the entertainer, he never thought he will be a global success. Motsetserepa also revealed that the reason he works too hard is because he has a daughter and was inspired by his background. “At home we were neither wealthy nor poor. I made it my mission to make a complete turnaround at home. At school I was in drama clubs and also a rapper. I never saw this coming so it’s a blessing,” he said.

He also generates income by working with a number of companies adding that in terms of getting advice, he has a select people he listens to. “Trending and

being famous doesn’t mean I make money out of it but I have a team and we are trying to capitalise and make it count,” he said. He also generates money from the views he gets on social media platforms such as Youtube.

Motsetserepa explained the nod he received from Black Twitter after trending last year with the Tinto video. “I was given best video of the year 2020, it is just a Twitter thing.” He is hopeful that shows will bounce back this year because they are getting depressed as artists. “I want to shoot more videos for other songs in the album and on the comedy side I just want to continue to make Batswana laugh. I am going to produce more content and introduce subtitles because my international fans have outlined that they don’t understand,” he added.

In terms of handling fame, he said his personality is different when he gets into the public space. He said he always feels that he doesn’t fit in and mostly is restless. “I am always laid back whenever people ask to take a picture with me. Usually in public places I would get around 50 people asking to take a picture with me,” he said.

For a talented artist who never anticipated the international success, William is one of the most followed public figure on social media in Botswana with over million followers. Thanks to the video clip of Motsetserepa singing American megastar Chrsi Brown’s "Don't Wake Me Up", the comedian and rapper spread across social media and catapulted him to international stardom.

He’s really quite charming and if it weren’t of the pandemic he would probably be travelling to perform his shows internationally. He has missed out but social media is his biggest asset now. Motsetserepa definitely has a midas touch and through his hard work he has managed to accelerate his success first as a comedian, and now as a musician.