Gilbert Seagile PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

While government’s recent relief effort to performing artists has been appreciated, Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) has condemned the criteria used to select artists to perform during the Now TV channel live recording recently.

The event, which was organised by Yarona FM and sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC), was only limited to artists who were nominated and the winners of the local radio station’s annual music awards otherwise known as the YAMAs.

Each performing artist pocketed P25, 000 from the event much to the disappointment of many who had missed out. Popular artists such as Vee Mampeezy, Charma gal, ATI, Han C, Scar were amongst the few beneficiaries. Many saw this a divisive move to silence the industry following their mass demonstrations seeking the reopening of gigs in the industry.

At a joint press conference organised by BOMU and Botswana Entertainment Promoters Association (BEPA), Union president, Fresh Lesokwane said they were not comfortable with the criteria used to select artists to be part of the recording.

He said this excluded other genres that normally do not get airplay from the urban youth broadcaster.

“We believe the criteria used for Now TV channel recordings isn’t proper. We can’t use the YAMAs nominees to qualify and select artists for these recordings. One, Yarona FM is a radio

Banners

station that doesn’t play other genres such as Kwasa Kwasa, gospel and traditional music but is based on urban type of music,” Lesokwane bemoaned.

“We haven’t met with MYSC on the issue because we just came back from Francistown. However, we appreciate the initiative and what MYSC is doing to help our members,” he added.

Lesokwane said they have engaged the Ministry to include their members in the Music Extravaganza recordings that they are doing. As it is, they have completed the Legends recordings that started last December.

BEPA President Gilbert ‘PP wa PimP’ Seagile added the creative industry has been the most affected industry by COVID-19. He said these circumstances have forced them to join forces with BOMU and find solutions to the devastating problems faced by industry players such as promoters and artists.

Seagile said they want a share of the P13 million budgeted to relief the creative industry from the effects of COVID-19 through the Creative Experience strategy. He also said they are in the process of setting up the Post Recovery Plan, which would be a guideline to sustaining the creative sector.