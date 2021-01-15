Local artiste Lebogang Matshaba or Dj Lexx, as he also known, has released a new summer Amapiano track titled Be There.
The song is currently available on social media platforms and it is also airing on local radio stations. DJ Lexx and Da Qutness produced the single and on the vocals it features a promising female talent, Kammy the Vocalist. “This song is all about importance of love in the midst of hard times like this where passion killings and gender- based violence and the song supports all those who had misunderstandings of what love is all about. Be There is a track that has become a new dance track for Botswana mostly to remember that there is more to love than other things in life,” DJ Lexx told Arts & Culture.
DJ Lexx also revealed that the new debut single will soon be accompanied by 17 upcoming singles that will feature collaborations from artistes like ATI, Dj Sly, T.H.A.B.O, D-Nice, Ms