DJ Lexx releases Be There, more to follow this year

Local artiste Lebogang Matshaba or Dj Lexx, as he also known, has released a new summer Amapiano track titled Be There.

The song is currently available on social media platforms and it is also airing on local radio stations. DJ Lexx and Da Qutness produced the single and on the vocals it features a promising female talent, Kammy the Vocalist. “This song is all about importance of love in the midst of hard times like this where passion killings and gender- based violence and the song supports all those who had misunderstandings of what love is all about. Be There is a track that has become a new dance track for Botswana mostly to remember that there is more to love than other things in life,” DJ Lexx told Arts & Culture.

DJ Lexx also revealed that the new debut single will soon be accompanied by 17 upcoming singles that will feature collaborations from artistes like ATI, Dj Sly, T.H.A.B.O, D-Nice, Ms

Candi from My African Dream, Kabelo Tiro, DJ Easy B and others. “A lot is dropping soon, so these tracks will cover various genres like Amapiano, Deep & Commercial house I am also expecting international collaboration with Dj Maphorisa after April,” he added . DJ Lexx explained his reason to get into producing more music saying he had learnt the importance of using online music shopping sites that can help one to stand tall during this COVID-19 era. “I believe in due time not only will my consistency reward me on the DJ side, but also on production where I have a huge collaboration with my producer friend Da Qutness and local artist Like Kammy,” he highlighted. Dj Lexx has been in the music circles for a decade now. He started his career at Mascom Boosta Bash.