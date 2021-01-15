Dire need: Local contractors have complained of being elbowed out of public works by foreign entities

The revised Economic Diversification Drive (EDD), due to be completed next month, could see penalties introduced for civil servants who overlook local companies in favor of imported goods and services, BusinessWeek has established.

First introduced in 2010 through a presidential directive, the EDD requires all arms of government to purchase goods and services locally where they are “available, cost-effective and meet tender specifications”.

As the biggest customer in the country, the government’s procurement budget runs into billions of Pula each year and the EDD idea is to foster local industrialisation and value chains through procurement, thus helping diversification, employment creation, innovation, capacity and ultimately lowering poverty and the reliance on imports.

However, Investment, Trade and Industry ministry officials say the initiative has stalled, accounting for only 53% of government’s procurement since its inception.

Senior ministry officials say the revised EDD could, among others, include clauses that will punish civil servants who award tenders to foreign companies at the expense of locals. BusinessWeek is informed that discussions around the matter are taking place at high levels within the Ministry, with a final draft due to be laid before Cabinet.

The revised EDD, insiders say, will also form part of the upcoming Citizen Economic Empowerment law, presently being hammered out across various ministries and departments.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister, Peggy Serame, recently confirmed the latest developments in a wide-ranging interview with BusinessWeek.

“There are debates around how to hold people accountable and that’s part of the development of the Citizen Economic Empowerment law,” she said. “We may have penalties for anyone who does not do what they are supposed to do. “That’s the only way to hold people accountable. “I cannot wait for the law. “These debates are still at discussion stage at the moment,”

Serame said it was the patriotic duty of government procurement officials to prioritise local companies whenever possible.

“We have a catalogue of products that are produced locally and we know the quantities. “We do share this information. “If you deliberately or don’t even make an effort to check and instead import, and you are unable to explain the rationale, then you

Banners

should be penalised for that,” she further said.

She continued: “But why should it reach that stage? What does it say to me when I’m doing that? “Is this just a job or you think deeply about every action and inaction and its impact on family, friends and the economy? “Are you contributing to development and employment?”

Serame told BusinessWeek that the EDD policy’s challenges include coordination and implementation as it cuts across government and the private sector.

Government has, however, also raised concerns about the conduct, quality and services provided by local companies, saying in many cases these tended to make local procurement expensive or wasteful.

“We have seen business capacity constraints, unreliable supply, uncompetitive pricing, limited range of products and imports of similar goods to complement a running tender,” Ellen Galetshetse, principal commercial officer at the EDD Unit told a recent Buy Botswana workshop. “With imports of similar goods, you find someone with a tender to produce 1,000 tables only producing 200 then importing 800 similar ones and supplying them as if they produced them. “This practice is widespread on the ground and we see it. We order from a manufacturer and they go around the corner and import. “This will not grow your business or the industry.”

Galetshetse said there was also a tendency by some local tender bidders to overprice their products whenever government offered them an opportunity to supply.

“We have seen that even a bottle of water that costs P5, when it comes to government, it becomes higher,” she said. “Why are you changing the price? “Your goods should be competitively priced.”

Finance ministry drafts circulating in the market suggest government’s recurrent and development spending in the 2021/22 financial year could be between P65.5 billion and P71.4 billion. Finance Minister, Dr Thapelo Matsheka is expected to unveil sweeping spending cuts and initiatives to ensure tighter public finance management and the elimination of wastage.