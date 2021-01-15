COVID-19 has sent a shockwave into the society and it looks like it is here to stay for a very long time.

And as a result, sport especially football like any other industry has been affected. It is almost a year since the last time competitive football was last played, with of course the exception of the promotional playoffs held late 2020 to officially complete the 2019/2020 season.

Botswana Football Association, the custodian of football in the country is preparing for a return of football in February despite the COVID-19 showing no signs of slowing down after a new strain of the virus was detected in the country.

As result of this, football like in other countries is set to resume albeit without supporters, something is set to bring a number of financial issues that has threatened livelihoods. We all know that football plays a role in the economic sphere. It is a source of employment for some players and coaches. There is the economic and socio-economic advantages associated with the sport termed the ‘Beautiful game”.

From the physical wellbeing and mental wellbeing benefit to putting food on the table and sustaining the livelihoods of multiple families, its massive impact cannot be ignored hence it is a global sport.

When one

considers how long the local leagues have been inactive, it is hard to imagine the state of the players and their immediate families who rely on their ‘little’ earnings. It is heartbreaking, and that is the devastating effects that have come alongside this pandemic.

There have calls from stakeholders for football to return. The calls have grown louder and louder, pilling more pressure on authorities at Lekidi. The football community is faced with a big dilemma. Coronavirus cases are surging and health authorities have to prepare for the worst before storm subsides.

But as we prepare for the return of football, there is need to do it with caution. We ought to strive to balance the economic and health impact. People should ensure that there is no recklessness and adhere to stringiest health and safety protocols. Stakeholders should tread carefully or else we will go back to base one in no time.

Let us all play our part in ensuring that, when football returns, it is under good conditions and less risky environment.

“Behind every football kick, there has to be a thought” - Denis Bergkamp