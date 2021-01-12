Former First division North secretary dies

PALAPYE: Former First Division North secretary, Rapula Gaotlhobogwe passed-on today due to suspected cardiac arrest at his farm in Kakamane lands near Serowe.

His uncle, Basinyi Gaotlhobogwe confirmed his death. He said 'Raps', as he was fondly known was his jovial self yesterday when they talked through the phone.

He said everything appeared normal in the morning. Rapula made himself a cup of tea, while his helpers and younger brother were busy ploughing the farm. Before he could finish his cup of tea, he fell unconscious.

He was immediately rushed to Sekgoma Memorial Hospital about 15 kilometres from the farm, and the doctors certified him dead on arrival. Basinyi said they were busy preparing for Rapula’s wedding.

“I am deeply touched. We have been in constant communication about preparations to travel to Thamaga to pay his lobola on January 28. We spoke about it yesterday and he was just fine. I am shocked that he passed on this morning,” Basinyi said.

Gaotlhobogwe served as an additional member in the First Division North before he was selected as secretary between 2012 to 2018.

His death comes when the First Division North is still mourning another former secretary, Thebeetsile Motswaeng who was laid to rest in Francistown over the weekend.

"I am deeply touched. We have been in constant communication about preparations to travel to Thamaga to pay his lobola on January 28. We spoke about it yesterday and he was just fine. I am shocked that he passed on this morning," Basinyi said.

