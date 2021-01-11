 
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. BONU Slams ‘Divisive’ Frontline Reward Initiative

BONU Slams ‘Divisive’ Frontline Reward Initiative

INNOCENT SELATLHWA Monday, January 11, 2021
BONU President Obonolo Rahube
The Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) has slammed the recently announced initiative to reward outstanding frontliners by mining giants De Beers and the Presidential COVID-19 Task Force.

The union labels the initiative dubbed “The Frontline Worker Sweepstake Celebrating Bagaka Ba Rona” as a divisive gambling initiative.

BONU president, Obonolo Rahube said in a statement they were shocked the initiative comes up to reward a few frontliners while there are other burning issues concerning their welfare.

“BONU is surprised that after spending months complaining about the major issues facing frontline workers such as critical shortage of nurses, hospital beds, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, psychological challenges and infection amongst frontliners, the Presidential COVID-19 together with its partners comes up with a lottery for frontliners,” he wrote.

“BONU expected the government together with other stakeholders to provide support and identify the needs of frontliners to ensure that they can work and respond to this crisis with more confidence. As a labour movement, we would like to make it categorically clear that this lottery is divisive as it leaves out other frontliners and will only benefit six people that we believe are already known.”

Rahube said the frontliners expect government to at least collaborate with the private sector to procure vaccines or provide them with some risk allowance and not some divisive competition.

He added the divisive competition is not going to help them pay their bills and student loans, deal with their mental health and exhaustion during these hard times.

“Non government organisations (NGOs) should be offering solutions that build on existing tools and systems to avoid overtaxing national COVID-response teams. BONU as frontliners’ representative would like to remind

Banners
the Task force and NGOs that frontline workers need on-the-job protection which includes PPE, equipment, and up-to-date information and skills on COVID-19,” he added.

BONU also wants relief from burnout for health workers. “NGOs can work with the Presidential COVID-19 Task Force Team to maximise frontline workers’ impact on the pandemic while also protecting their physical and mental health. Listen to and elevate the voices of frontline workers on exactly what they need. Any and all solutions offered by the government and its partners should be developed with input from frontline workers. They know their needs, their communities and what works in their context,” he stated.

Rahube said BONU called on Batswana to desist from being involved in the competition because it will bring disharmony and low morale to the Frontline Workers. He further assured their members that they are not part of the said lottery by the Botswana’s business giants and therefore urge them to continue working for country.

“To frontline workers, BONU would like to say let’s not be divided. We have a long way to go and stay safe. We are here to work and provide services to the best of our skills and knowledge not to compete. This is unethical and there is no motivation in that.”

The said initiative will see six front- liners walk away with a diamond each from De Beers jewellery brand Forevermark. Mascom will give 100 front- liners Wifi devices and mobile data valued at P100,000.00.

