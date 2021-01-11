Michael Mzwinila PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The family of the late opposition politics stalwart Michael Mzwinila has appealed for financial assistance to repatriate his corpse which is currently stuck in Zambia.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Gaborone North died last Wednesday and it is not yet clear what the deceased had gone to do in Zambia.

MP for Tonota, where Mzwinila originates, Pono Moatlhodi said in an interview deceased’s family has informed him that they need financial assistance to repatriate his body from Zambia to Botswana since the process is costly.

“As an area MP, I had to inform some of the leaders in the village and find ways to help. Rona bakhurutshe re batho bale bangwe kana. I have talked to Parliament to assist through a “window” which helps former MPs,” Moatlhodi told The Monitor.

“I do not know if the financial assistance will be enough or not but I had also talked to Parliament to find if there is any law or policy that could be used to help the family of former MP in

Banners

times like this. If the government could assist us quickly, then it will help the family. As the area MP I will keep on advocating that ways in which the family could be assisted.”

For most part of his political life Mzwinila was a member of Botswana National Front (BNF), a party he left after becoming an independent candidate. The former MP’s funeral arrangements have been delayed by the repatriation of his body.

BNF spokesperson, Justin Hunyepa said Mzwinila contributed on BNF political literature and served on party central committee and other party structures.

During his time at BNF, he was stood in front of a raging bulldozer at Sebele ward in Gaborone as the land board tried to destroy houses for scatters. However the family said they do not want to comment on the matter. Mzwinila was a businessman at the time of his death.