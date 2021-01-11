 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

As the government tightens grip on any monies leaving its purse, Fire ...
The Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) has slammed the recently announced in...
The Executor of the Estate of Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure&r...
The family of the late opposition politics stalwart Michael Mzwinila h...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Young Couple Breaks Stereotypes To Get Married

Young Couple Breaks Stereotypes To Get Married

STAFF WRITER Monday, January 11, 2021
Another Young Couple Breaks Stereotypes To Get Married
In 2019, a young couple tied the knot in a venture that left tongues wagging, with many commentators feeling the two were too young to enter into marriage.

The bridegroom at the time was aged 23 while the bride was 19. Fast forward to 2021, another young couple has decided to get into holy matrimony.

The latest to marry are a young man who has his own church in Selibe-Phikwe, Soul Defence Force Ministries, Prophet Manaka Mashoma (21) and his teen partner. Manaka recently tied the knot to his 18-year-old high school sweetheart, Monica Melato (nee).

The young man from Lerala told The Monitor that he met Monica while studying at Moeng College in 2018.

“I was doing my form five, and by then Monica was doing form four,” he explained.

Manaka said apart from the fact that he knows that Monica is the one he wants to spend his life with, they wanted to be exemplary to young people and show them that they can make it in life, if they have a vision.

“We decided to marry each other at an early age because we want to grow together, We married each other without anything so that we can build our lives together,” Manaka said.

Manaka said he was aware that many people may question their decision to marry at a young age, and perhaps be tempted to dismiss it as playful.

The young prophet, however, said he was fulfilled because he has lived up to God’s principle of getting married.

He said while getting married at an early might be suprising

Banners
to many, it is a phenomenon that is quite common in his family.

“When someone wants something in life, regardless of age they make sure that they accomplish it,” he confidently said.

He said parents from either side did not give them hard time, because both of them grew up as responsible children who matured quickly.

Manaka said he grew up struggling and that taught him to be responsible at a young age, hence his parents felt confident that he is mature enough to get married.

Batswana have this believe that for someone to tie the knot they should have played around first. However, the young prophet said he does not subscribe to this notion, as he believes one can share their love with their wife in marriage.

He added that one does not need to have dated a couple of man or in the case of women a couple of men to get married.

Manaka explained that men and women should change their mentality about playing around with different partners before settling down, and instead focus on their life partners and do all the fun activities with that one individual, who they had chosen as a wife or husband.

He said he is mindful that there are challenges in marriages, but said the challenges are not age bound as divorce statistics in the country show that it cuts across different age groups.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Thaakaa!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners

https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.de/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.co.jp/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.it/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.fr/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.co.uk/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.au/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.br/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ca/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.es/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.nl/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.pl/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.co.in/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.br/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com http://bbs.dedecms.com/goto.php?url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.at/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.be/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ch/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.cz/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ru/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com dudullu escort beyoğlu escort bağcılar escort fatih escort beşiktaş escort tuzla escort kücükçekmece escort esenyurt escort silivri escort çatalca escort arnavutköy escort ümraniye escort maltepe escort halkalı escort bahçelievler escort başakşehir escort bahçeşehir escort sultangazi escort üsküdar escort esenler escort maslak escort mecidiyekoy escort sarıyer escort taksim escort etiler escort bebek escort levent escort beylikdüzü escort adana escort aksaray escort afyon escort aydın escort balıkesir escort bolu escort burdur escort ankara escort antalya escort bursa escort çanakkale escort çorum escort denizli escort diyarbakır escort edirne escort elazığ escort erzincan escort erzurum escort eskişehir escort gaziantep escort hatay escort ısparta escort izmir escort kayseri escort kocaeli escort konya escort kütahya escort malatya escort manisa escort mardin escort mersin escort muğla escort sakarya escort samsun escort sivas escort urfa escort tekirdağ escort uşak escort van escort yalova escort yozgat escort kıbrıs escort izmir escort alsancak escort alaçatı escort aliağa escort balçova escort bayraklı escort bornova escort buca escort çeşme escort çiğli escort foça escort gaziemir escort izmir anal escort izmir dul escort izmir eve gelen escort izmir grup escort izmir rus escort izmir sınırsız escort izmir ucuz escort karşıyaka escort konak escort menemen escort narlıdere escort seferihisar escort Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort