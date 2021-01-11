 
  It's Everyone's Responsibility To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

It’s Everyone’s Responsibility To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

MONITOR EDITOR Monday, January 11, 2021
Many people start a new year by making resolutions, which usually entail what that individual managed in the previous year, and what needs to be carried forward to the next one, including the lessons learnt from past failures.

Looking at the way last year turned out, it was perhaps the toughest for many people in recent history. We had the shortest year we have ever had! Many businesses struggled to survive in 2020, while others barely made it.

All this is thanks to coronavirus (COVID-19). It is therefore amazing to say the least that there are still some people who take the pandemic lightly. We still have those who host parties, while others intentionally break curfews. The Presidential Task Force has been sensitising people about the rising COVID-19 infections since last year.

The task force had actually pleaded with people not to travel unnecessarily, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. We should have learnt our lessons now and do everything in our power to abide by the regulations so that we do not go back to a state that might necessitate yet another lockdown. Lockdowns are not friendly to many businesses and the economy, hence the need for us to start behaving like responsible citizens and assist government in the fight against Covid which has taken so many lives across the globe. South Africa has put out communication asking individuals to report

Banners
any person or group of people who are seen breaking COVID-19 regulations.

This is a good move as it looks like individuals cannot get themselves to do the right thing. Perhaps Botswana should also adopt the same strategy, because as it stands individuals are continuing to host parties, some choose to be in public without a mask and only put it on once they spot a police officer.

Really now? Funny enough by wearing a mask you are protecting yourself from catching the virus, as well as protecting others in case you already have the virus unknowingly. It has happened in other countries that some people who chose to make jokes about the virus ended up being infected and unfortunately some ended up losing their lives.

As for those who have been taking it upon themselves to call out those who choose not to abide by the regulations, keep up the good work, and ignore their insults. You are doing it for yourself, your family and your country. Stop being stubborn and let’s work together to save lives and jobs. Let’s all adopt a stand that it is everyone responsibility to fight the spread of COVID-19.

