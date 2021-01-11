Losha Bush lodge

When many accommodation outlets are concentrated in urban areas, a new entrant in the hospitality arena offers its guests a chance to connect with environment in the bush.

Losha Bush Lodge, which is strategically located 75km from Gaborone at Medie/ Moetlo in Kweneng East, offers a unique way of connecting with nature in a peaceful scenery way.

The lodge manager and chef, Tshepiso Marumo explained to BusinessMonitor Losha’s concept was inspired by the realisation that there weren’t enough bush lodges in the Southern part of the country, as many of them were saturated in the northern side of Botswana.

“Our spa treatment offers relaxation in a serene environment and refreshes the body and mind. Losha Bush Lodge has a grounding effect that offers a fresh perspective, time for healing and repair, the opportunity to reconnect with the undeniable power of nature to create a balance in our lives,” he said.

“This is a perfect place to reconnect with the environment in the company of friends, family and colleagues.”

The facility is a five-chalet luxury thatched bush lodge that returns guests to the golden age

of discovery. Losha also has luxury canvas tents for those who have a love for camping outdoors.

It is named after a water stream that runs through the lodge, a tributary that eventually feeds Notwane river. Currently, the lodge employs 10 people who are mostly from the neighbouring villages of Medie.

“We wanted to make sure we empower the community of Medie as much as possible and offer them life challenging opportunities to work in the tourism sector,” Marumo said.

He added there are plans in place to further expand and adding more facilities for the ultimate comfort of the guests. Currently, the swimming pool is under construction and will be completed in the next 3-4 weeks.

“One thing about Losha is that we will never be a big lodge, we will always be a spoke, intimate lodge as we are targeting individuals, corporates and families that want a getaway from home,” he said.