 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

As the government tightens grip on any monies leaving its purse, Fire ...
The Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) has slammed the recently announced in...
The Executor of the Estate of Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure&r...
The family of the late opposition politics stalwart Michael Mzwinila h...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Business
  3. Losha Lodge: The Perfect Place To Connect With Nature

Losha Lodge: The Perfect Place To Connect With Nature

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, January 11, 2021
Losha Bush lodge
When many accommodation outlets are concentrated in urban areas, a new entrant in the hospitality arena offers its guests a chance to connect with environment in the bush.

Losha Bush Lodge, which is strategically located 75km from Gaborone at Medie/ Moetlo in Kweneng East, offers a unique way of connecting with nature in a peaceful scenery way.

The lodge manager and chef, Tshepiso Marumo explained to BusinessMonitor Losha’s concept was inspired by the realisation that there weren’t enough bush lodges in the Southern part of the country, as many of them were saturated in the northern side of Botswana.

“Our spa treatment offers relaxation in a serene environment and refreshes the body and mind. Losha Bush Lodge has a grounding effect that offers a fresh perspective, time for healing and repair, the opportunity to reconnect with the undeniable power of nature to create a balance in our lives,” he said.

“This is a perfect place to reconnect with the environment in the company of friends, family and colleagues.”

The facility is a five-chalet luxury thatched bush lodge that returns guests to the golden age

Banners
of discovery. Losha also has luxury canvas tents for those who have a love for camping outdoors.

It is named after a water stream that runs through the lodge, a tributary that eventually feeds Notwane river. Currently, the lodge employs 10 people who are mostly from the neighbouring villages of Medie.

“We wanted to make sure we empower the community of Medie as much as possible and offer them life challenging opportunities to work in the tourism sector,” Marumo said.

He added there are plans in place to further expand and adding more facilities for the ultimate comfort of the guests. Currently, the swimming pool is under construction and will be completed in the next 3-4 weeks.

“One thing about Losha is that we will never be a big lodge, we will always be a spoke, intimate lodge as we are targeting individuals, corporates and families that want a getaway from home,” he said.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Thaakaa!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners

https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.de/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.co.jp/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.it/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.fr/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.co.uk/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.au/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.br/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ca/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.es/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.nl/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.pl/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.co.in/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.br/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com http://bbs.dedecms.com/goto.php?url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.at/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.be/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ch/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.cz/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ru/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com dudullu escort beyoğlu escort bağcılar escort fatih escort beşiktaş escort tuzla escort kücükçekmece escort esenyurt escort silivri escort çatalca escort arnavutköy escort ümraniye escort maltepe escort halkalı escort bahçelievler escort başakşehir escort bahçeşehir escort sultangazi escort üsküdar escort esenler escort maslak escort mecidiyekoy escort sarıyer escort taksim escort etiler escort bebek escort levent escort beylikdüzü escort adana escort aksaray escort afyon escort aydın escort balıkesir escort bolu escort burdur escort ankara escort antalya escort bursa escort çanakkale escort çorum escort denizli escort diyarbakır escort edirne escort elazığ escort erzincan escort erzurum escort eskişehir escort gaziantep escort hatay escort ısparta escort izmir escort kayseri escort kocaeli escort konya escort kütahya escort malatya escort manisa escort mardin escort mersin escort muğla escort sakarya escort samsun escort sivas escort urfa escort tekirdağ escort uşak escort van escort yalova escort yozgat escort kıbrıs escort izmir escort alsancak escort alaçatı escort aliağa escort balçova escort bayraklı escort bornova escort buca escort çeşme escort çiğli escort foça escort gaziemir escort izmir anal escort izmir dul escort izmir eve gelen escort izmir grup escort izmir rus escort izmir sınırsız escort izmir ucuz escort karşıyaka escort konak escort menemen escort narlıdere escort seferihisar escort Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort