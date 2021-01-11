 
  Vee Mampeezy's new visuals with Makhadzi make waves

Vee Mampeezy’s new visuals with Makhadzi make waves

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Monday, January 11, 2021
Vee Mampeezy’s new visuals with Makhadzi make waves
It looks like Vee Mampeezy’s New Year brawl with his wife, Kagiso Sento did wonders to shift all the publicity towards him.

The Letlhale hitmaker’s new video Makoti Pitori featuring South African dance queen, Makhadzi and DJ Call Me is now reaching great milestones with close to half a million views on Facebook.

Vee Mampeezy, who has become prone to criticism in the past few years has actually impressed a lot of music fans with the new song and video. The music video was shot in Botswana in association with a South African based local videographer, Jack Bohloko. It was shot in an underground parking at Game City mall and features video shots of the SA dance queen Makhadzi singing in a car and dancing on stage during a musical performance. Although the music video could have been greater, had Makhadzi been here in Botswana for the shoot, Vee Mampeezy didn’t let the COVID-19 challenges hinder him from producing an international standard video.

To his credit, Vee Mampeezy doesn’t struggle to get collaborations with SA top giants in the music industry therefore it is not surprising to see the Taku Taku hitmaker roping in the hottest artist of the festive season. Makhadzi real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona’s latest album Kokovha took 2020 by storm and it is only understandable that local hard-core fans of the Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi are so much into Vee Mampeezy’s Makoti Pitori. Moreover, Makhadzi who loves collaborations between African artists and had featured Zimbabwe’s Jah Prayzah and Botswana’s very own

Charma Gal in her album adds the much needed flavor in this definite hit.

Both Vee Mampeezy and Makhadzi are Africans and adding diverse languages in this song and even complimenting that with great visuals makes us forget about Vee Mampeezy’s fresh marital hurdle. Vee Mampeezy revealed in a live Facebook video alongside his wife that they need some privacy to deal with the issue. He also announced that every month from January he will be releasing a new song therefore Makoti Pitori is beginning of a busy year for Botswana’s most decorated musician. One thing about Vee Mampeezy’s videos is that there are never short of dance. Considering that Makhadzi is a dance guru herself, the snippets of Makhadzi in her best element on stage and Vee Mampeezy’s dancers taking over the Game City mall make the video first-class. The watery surface on the parking lot and the dancers wearing safety reflective work shirts adds more essence to the visuals.

DJ Call Me who was featured in Makhadzi’s 2019 hit Matorokisi’s production needs no introduction and even Vee Mampeezy knows that he was fortunate to have featured both hitmakers of Matorokisi on this one. Overall Vee Mampeezy is an artist who known to put a lot of effort into his music videos and it would not be a surprise to see his video reaching million views soon.

