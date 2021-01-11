 
  3. Galaxy's Ditsele Warns Pirates

Galaxy's Ditsele Warns Pirates

MQONDISI DUBE Monday, January 11, 2021
Early warning: Lebogang Ditsele says they will fight with their all PIC:KENNEDY RAMOKONE
Jwaneng Galaxy’s midfield kingpin, Lebogang Ditsele has vowed his team will fight until the last drop of blood when they face South Africa’s DStv Premiership giants Orlando Pirates in the CAF Confederations Cup next month.

Galaxy who were dumped out of the Champions League by another South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns now face the Soweto giants for a place in the lucrative group stages. Galaxy host Pirates in a Valentine’s Day date, before the return leg at Orlando Stadium. Ditsele, one of Galaxy’s key players, said they will fight with all they have in a bid to progress to the group stages for the first time in the club’s short history.

“It is going to be an entertaining game because we have learnt something from (our) Sundowns (matches). We are going to fight with our all as this is the last chance to get into the group stages. It is a good draw for us as we will take on a big team from South Africa,” Ditsele said.

The gangly midfielder is no stranger to South African football, having turned out for Highlands Park between 2016 and 2018. His teammates will hope his experience comes in handy against their much more fancied opponents.

“I played against Pirates three times. In South Africa they have everything in terms of resources, but we are ready to fight,” Ditsele said. Galaxy will hope to emulate Gaborone United who eliminated Pirates from the Champions League in 2010. Club spokesperson, Tankiso Morake said it has been a taxing journey, largely due to COVID-19.

“Playing football in the COVID era is

not easy. Protocols are stringent and a lot of adjustments have to be made both psychologically and logistically. But that is the new normal and we are getting used to it,” Morake said. He added as a result of the ‘new normal’ participating in continental competitions was expensive.

“Everyone has hiked prices, from flights to accommodation. The CAF COVID protocols are also very stringent. You test at a cost when you leave, you test when you arrive and test when you get back,” he said.

He said they have received support but need more help in order to compete.

“A lot of work is going on behind the scenes to ensure that we can continue on this journey.

” Morake said his side is disadvantaged after football activities were halted due to COVID-19. He said they play South African sides whose league is active.

“Fitness is a key factor in modern football. The fact that we are not playing competitively locally is counting against us because we play against people who are active in their leagues. But it is what it is. We are not very far behind these so we just need to continue to develop and work hard,” Morake said. Galaxy remain the only local side in a CAF club competition after Orapa United were dumped out of the Confederations Cup at the first time of asking.

