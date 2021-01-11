 
BFL CEO Search Slows Down Amid Uncertainty

MQONDISI DUBE Monday, January 11, 2021
Home of football: Lekidi football centre PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
The search for the new Botswana Football League (BFL) CEO has slowed down amid uncertainties over the start of the new season.

The BFL is the new commercial organ, born out of a decision to grant the Botswana Premier League (BPL) autonomy. The mother body, Botswana Football Association (BFA) granted the BPL autonomy at the last general assembly in October.

A four-member team was tasked with recruiting the CEO to head the BFL secretariat. The search was expected to yield results before the festive season break, but there has been no confirmation to date.

However, former Gaborone United general manager, Olebile Sikwane has emerged as the front runner to land the job. He faces competition from Masitaoka general manager, Harry Koata and BFA competitions coordinator, Stephen Maleka.

Township Rollers’ Jagdish Shah heads a team that has Nicholas Zakhem, Kelesitse Gilika and Anthony Mokento, tasked with recruiting the right candidate. No comment could be obtained from

Shah at press time, but sources said the committee’s progress had been slowed down by uncertainities over the start of the league.

“The process has been very slow as the committee is reportedly focusing on the season’s commencement date. There are few applications for the post and that will be resolved in due course, but the main issue is the start of the league,” a source close to the developments said.

A surge in COVID-19 cases has cast doubts on the resumption of football activities, after the BFA had tentatively put February as the return date.

Meanwhile, the search is also on for a new BFA CEO, the association’s president, Maclean Letshwiti said. The BFA is once again, on the recruitment road after parting ways with Mfolo Mfolo last December.

