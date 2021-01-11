 
  BAA's Hands Tied On Montsho Accident

BAA’s Hands Tied On Montsho Accident

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Monday, January 11, 2021
Running into trouble: Montsho was involved in an accident in December
The Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) has said it cannot act following reports that former world champion, Amantle Montsho was involved in a car accident over the festive season.

BAA vice president, Oabona Theetso said since the incident occurred outside national team camp, there was nothing the association could do. “We learnt about the incident through social media and there was nothing official that was brought to us. There is nothing the association could do as the athlete was not in national team camp,” Theetso said.

“I do not have the details about the accident but we are aware of it. She is the responsibility of the club and an athlete becomes our responsibility when the national team is in camp. The BAA does not have power to do anything or to investigate the incident. It is up to her club to find out what happened. The power lies with the clubs,” he said. Montsho is a member of the Sports View Athletics Clubs.

Theetso expressed concern over athletes’ indiscipline, after two others, Baboloki Thebe and Onkabetse Nkobolo were recently involved in a car accident while in camp with the national

team. Montsho confirmed the accident, but said it was minor, and was already water under the bridge.

She has already fixed the vehicle which she crashed into, and denies claims she was drunk. Sports View chairperson, Glody Dube said they only learnt about the incident through social media. He said they have not received any official report and Montsho has not told them what transpired. “However, I spoke to her on Saturday morning and she confirmed that she was involved in an accident and that she was not drunk. I understand that even the police did not find any alcohol traces in her.

She has already fixed the other vehicle and her own vehicle,” he said. Dube said it was unfortunate for Montsho to be involved in such an incident during an Olympic season. He said the athlete should be focusing on training nothing else. He added that they would sit her down as well as offer the needed support.

