 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Ross Branch had a disappointing start to the second half of the Dakar ...
Jwaneng Galaxy’s midfield kingpin, Lebogang Ditsele has vowed hi...
The search for the new Botswana Football League (BFL) CEO has slowed d...
The Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) has said it cannot act follow...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Academy Thrives To Change Squash Fortunes

Academy Thrives To Change Squash Fortunes

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Monday, January 11, 2021
Game changer: The new academy hopes to change squash's landscape
Alpha Squash Academy has laid out plans to change the landscape of the local game.

Academy founder, Koketso Ntshebe has opened three branches around Gaborone in a bid to push the game to a new level.

Ntshebe told Sport Monitor, the idea of an academy was born in 2015 but it did not materialise until 2019 while he was coaching in the United States of America (USA). “That is when the pathway became clear on what I wanted to do and how,” he said.

Ntshebe noted that certain deficiencies in the sport pushed him to set up the academy. He said the country had the chance to win a medal at the Africa Junior Championships held in Gaborone in 2019, but walked empty handed. “But I could see that it was possible. Again, we do not have any women squash professional players in Botswana and our chances are better with women than men to getting to the top of the world rankings,” he argued.

Ntshebe said competition was stiff with men and a lot of countries invest in their men than women. He said there are more men squash players than women but it does not mean the quality is any different.

“Physiologically we are so much better than other nations and naturally gifted. Around 75 percent comes already installed, it is the 25 percent we have to work on while other nations it is the other way around.

So we are ahead but we are not aware of that yet. You make athletes in other countries like in the UK and USA, here they are already athletes before they even learn the sport,” he said. Ntshebe also

Banners
said the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic helped the academy’s programme as it gave them time to correct and see how they could prepare for the rains and good harvest season. “COVID took the fear away in everything and left us naked with passion and purpose.

Our enrolment is done online or manually at our centres. We admit children from the four years and in some cases we have pre-school kids as well,” Ntshebe said. Alpha academy has four coaches working with children and adults at the two centres with one located at National Squash Centre and another one in Phakalane. The University of Botswana centre is not yet open due to COVID-19.

“Our programme is deliberately aimed at primary school children for obvious reasons such as the Long Term Athlete Development Plan (LTADP). Due to COVID, we have been limited to offer more children and schools squash but we think it is good for us to that we could sort out our teething problems and not get overwhelmed too soon,” Ntshebe said. He said academies of any sport in Botswana are the way forward and they could exist and support the national agenda outside clubs, which have generally turned maladministration into a habit. He pointed out that with the right support they would keep the squash numbers growing and the courts well populated.

“We have some amazing support from Super 5s football centre, Conbuild, Energise Physiotherapists, BickyFit Revolution and Engen Pula. We have been fortunate for these partners to stick with us during this difficult times,”Ntshebe said.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

A re chenche!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners

https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.de/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.co.jp/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.it/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.fr/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.co.uk/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.au/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.br/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ca/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.es/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.nl/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.pl/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.co.in/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.br/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com http://bbs.dedecms.com/goto.php?url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.at/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.be/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ch/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.cz/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ru/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com dudullu escort beyoğlu escort bağcılar escort fatih escort beşiktaş escort tuzla escort kücükçekmece escort esenyurt escort silivri escort çatalca escort arnavutköy escort ümraniye escort maltepe escort halkalı escort bahçelievler escort başakşehir escort bahçeşehir escort sultangazi escort üsküdar escort esenler escort maslak escort mecidiyekoy escort sarıyer escort taksim escort etiler escort bebek escort levent escort beylikdüzü escort adana escort aksaray escort afyon escort aydın escort balıkesir escort bolu escort burdur escort ankara escort antalya escort bursa escort çanakkale escort çorum escort denizli escort diyarbakır escort edirne escort elazığ escort erzincan escort erzurum escort eskişehir escort gaziantep escort hatay escort ısparta escort izmir escort kayseri escort kocaeli escort konya escort kütahya escort malatya escort manisa escort mardin escort mersin escort muğla escort sakarya escort samsun escort sivas escort urfa escort tekirdağ escort uşak escort van escort yalova escort yozgat escort kıbrıs escort izmir escort alsancak escort alaçatı escort aliağa escort balçova escort bayraklı escort bornova escort buca escort çeşme escort çiğli escort foça escort gaziemir escort izmir anal escort izmir dul escort izmir eve gelen escort izmir grup escort izmir rus escort izmir sınırsız escort izmir ucuz escort karşıyaka escort konak escort menemen escort narlıdere escort seferihisar escort Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort