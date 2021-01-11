 
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Sport Looks To Get On With Business Despite COVID-19

Sport Looks To Get On With Business Despite COVID-19

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Monday, January 11, 2021
Softball action PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
Sport codes face a busy year after a COVID-19 wreaked havoc in 2020, and the pandemic has already sent worrying signals just days into the New Year. Despite the imminent threat from the novel virus, there are major events ahead, as Staff Writer, Calistus Kolantsho previews some key moments

BNOC board tenure

The Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) board’s term of office ends this year. The team, led by Botsang Tshenyego lost time due to COVID-19 and it remains to be seen whether they will get a fresh mandate from the affiliates. It is unclear if Tshenyego will seek re-election, but there is always interest whenever the BNOC goes to the polls. The local Olympic Games body has a busy year ahead as it prepares athletes for the Tokyo 2020 Games. The competition was supposed to be held last year, but was moved to July due to the pandemic. However, the Olympics could be moved or cancelled altogether as there is a fresh wave of the virus across the globe. The BNOC has a target of three medals at the Olympics, with Botswana’s only podium moment arriving in 2012 when Nijel Amos won a silver in London. Only five athletes Amos, Amantle Montsho, Christine Botlogetswe, Galefele Moroko and boxing’s Keamogetse Kenosi have qualified for the Olympics. More athletes are expected to qualify from the two. The BNOC has nominated other candidates such as cyclist Bakang Ebudilwe for wild card entry.

BNOC, BNSC merger

Last year, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC), Tumiso Rakgare indicated he wanted the BNOC and the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) to merge. The sport fraternity would look forward to more progress in that regard. Proponents of a merger, which has long been on the cards, argue such a move would eliminate duplication of roles.

Softball AGM

Pressure is mounting on the Botswana Softball Association (BSA) leadership to hold

an overdue Annual General Meeting. The meeting was postponed last year due to technical challenges and the association has set aside January 16 for the AGM, according to spokesperson, Thato Matenge. The venue has not been announced. BSA will hold elections where a new leadership is expected to take over as most of the current committee members have not shown interest in contesting. During the AGM, softballers are expected to make some changes to the league structure in accordance with the association’s contract with league sponsor, BoFINET. Some of the changes includes coming up with a format for the major and minor leagues. The senior men softball team will participate in the first Men’s Softball Fastpitch World Cup scheduled for February 2022 in New Zealand. The Under 23 men’s team would compete in the inaugural WBSC Under-23 championships to be held in Argentina in August. BSA will send a team to the Africa qualifiers in South Africa.

Weightlifting frustrations

The Botswana Weightlifting Association (BWA) has been forced to postpone most of its activities due to the COVID-19. BWA official, Alex Rankgwe said it is a frustrating situation because they have been preparing for competitions that are postponed due to COVID-19. Their calendar of events kicks off with the Commonwealth Games qualifiers. They also have African Championship qualifiers in Mauritius. The BWA intend to compete in Olympics qualifiers.

Meanwhile, most of the National Sporting Associations (NSAS) are going for elections this year with Botswana Karate Association, Botswana Volleyball Association and Botswana Netball Association would elect new leadership. BISA, BOTESSA, Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) will also hold elections.

Sport

