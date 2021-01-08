Rising evil: Sexual assault of minors is an ongoing challenge in the country PIC: INTERNET PICTURE

FRANCISTOWN: While different stakeholders are busy fighting the Gender-based Violence scourge, especially sexual offences like rape and defilement, such cases seem to be on the increase.

On Thursday, Washington Edward, 27, of Natale village in the Central District, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Mareledi Dipate to face a single count of rape.

The court was however, then stunned when investigators revealed that Edward escaped after his initial offence of rape and is suspected of subsequently committing similar crimes involving minors aged between seven and nine years old.

The State will be bringing these additional charges that are still to be investigated.

This week, when Edward was arraigned, Sergeant Isaiah Oabile made an application for the accused’s plea to be reserved because investigations are still at their initial stages. The State alleges that Edward raped a 28-year-old woman of Natale on December 8, 2020 in the same village.

Oabile also told the court that the prosecution will object to the accused being granted bail in the event that he will make such an application.

“If the accused moves an application for bail, we will object to that application and call the Investigating Officer (IO) to advance reasons why the accused should be denied bail,” said Oabile.

The IO, Detective Sergeant Shakes Keorapetse told the court that he came to know the accused after he was arrested as a suspect of a rape case.

“I stand to object to the accused to be granted bail because investigations in the matter are still at their initial stages. Some of the potential witnesses in the matter are yet to be

located. “Some of them stay in Natale where the accused also stays. Our fear is that if the accused is released on bail, he may interfere with our investigations,” argued Keorapetse.

The other reason why the prosecution was objecting to bail, Keorapetse added, was that the accused fled from the crime scene after he allegedly committed the offence only to be arrested while hiding at the bushes on the outskirts of Natale with the help of an informant.

“The accused was arrested late on January 4, 2021,” said Keorapetse. “After he escaped, he went on to commit offences similar in nature to the one he is currently facing. “The accused also allegedly went on to sexually assault minors aged seven and nine. “The State will be bringing these additional charges which are still to be investigated.”

The IO added the State was also opposing bail as investigations will need time to be completed taking into account that the alleged victim in the rape case is still traumatised by what happened to her.

“We have engaged social welfare officers to offer her counselling services considering her state of mind hence we are opposed to bail,” he said.

Asked if he had anything to say concerning the application made by the State, an unbothered-looking Edward said he had nothing to add.

Magistrate Dipate acceded to the application made by the State and remanded Edward in custody until January 28.