Hands full: The country’s judiciary is set for another busy year PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

After heavy defeats in high profile cases, the State is licking its wounds and reportedly still considering which ones to take for appeal.

Last year was not such a great one for the government legally as most of its high profile cases ended not with a bang but a whimper despite the high expectations that had been set among the public.

Despite the many defeats suffered by the State, all is not lost as many cases may appear in this year’s appeal list and not only that, there are also few cases that may be interesting enough to the public for the 2021 legal year.

NPF case

The money laundering case involving the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) and State’s P250m rocked the country in late 2017 and came to an end in December 2019 with the State losing it all together. Chief Magistrate, Kamogelo Mmesi, might have pinned the last nail in the State’s coffin when he freed all the accused persons who were about 18 in number and were facing around 128 counts. Things may still turn out differently as the State has reportedly indicated intention to appeal.

Morupisi, wife case

Former Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP), Carter Morupisi and his wife is one case that will provide a show this year as it is expected to resume at the Gaborone High Court.

The two were last year charged following much public outcry about allegations of corruption and abuse of office. The High Court in its last sitting refused to drop their charges following their application for a ‘no case to answer’ and therefore the case will continue as expected.

Khama, Motsepe and Butterfly suits against State

The individual suits leveled by the former President Ian Khama, South African businesswomen Patrice Motsepe and former spy agent, ‘Butterfly’ against the government, are some of the cases to look forward to this year.

The trio has pushed the government against the wall to defend the suits. The trio are individually demanding millions of pula in reputational damages and costs. Khama and Butterfly on their own

Banners

are demanding P30m each while Motsepe is demanding P20m.

Butterfly case

Former spy agent, Wilheminah Maswabi’s case is also one that has not folded yet and it is expected to resume this year. Even though it may seem the case has lost its momentum when it comes to public interest, many are still waiting to see how it unfolds nonetheless. She is charged with two counts being possession of unexplained property and false declaration of a passport after the state dropped the charge of financing terrorism late last year.

Decriminalisation of same-sex case

In June 2019, when the Gaborone High Court outlawed the criminalization of consensual same sex relations calling it unconstitutional, the government vowed to appeal the ruling. However, it still remains to be seen if this year that vow will take effect. The public is still keeping its ears to the ground on the case that might just come up in this year’s appeal list of state cases.

Botswana has for longest been opposed to homosexuality mainly on account of morality and religion and the constitution has always provided the leverage against the minority group.

But in the June 2019 judgement, judges said: “There has been a material change of circumstances since the Kanane decision was rendered and therefore sex between males and males should be decriminalised”.

Other cases that might come up this legal year include the BCL reckless trading case and the Lerala Diamonds appeal case against the alleged spiriting away of millions of Pula in diamonds from Botswana to Belgium..

In the BCL case, following the closure of the BCL mine in 2016, there have been a series of cases including one filed by the Russian company Norilsk Nickel.

The company currently has a reckless trading suit outstanding against BCL directors and government to the effect that their misgovernance caused the closure of the Mine and the subsequent failure of the US$271 million deal.