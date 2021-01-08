Stolen honour: The suspect stole military fatigues on his crime spree PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

FRANCISTOWN: A man suspected of being mentally unsound caused pandemonium at the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Donga garrison recently after he committed a battery of offences inside the camp.

When 20-year-old Bapaki Maifala of Bokaa ward in Mochudi appeared before Chief Magistrate Mareledi Dipate on Thursday for arraignment, Inspector Mengistu Chigala applied for his plea to be reserved since investigations were at their infancy.

While it was not explicitly stated in Court, sources close to the matter confirmed that when Maifala was arrested in Sowa town, he was in military fatigues except for boots. He has however not been charged for stealing the uniform, although this is expected to be added to his charge sheet at his next appearance.

On the first count, the unemployed Maifala is charged with house breaking. The offence allegedly happened in a house belonging to corporals Tebogo Chabe and Gofaone Bakgane on January 3 at the BDF camp.

In the second charge, the State alleges that after Maifala broke into the house, he stole a Vodaphone mobile phone valued at P3,000 belonging to Bakgane.

On the last count, the state alleges that Maifala then later went on to steal a Toyota Vios car valued at P37,000 belonging to Rejoice Lefatshe still on January 3 inside the BDF camp.

Inspector Chigala told the court that investigations in the matters are still at their initial stages.

“We have been advised that the accused is also a resident of Mochudi who does not have a permanent place of residence in Francistown. We are however, not objecting to the accused being granted conditional bail on conditions that will be proposed by the court,” said Chigala.

In response, Dipate told Chigala that the court was not averse to the prosecution coming up with alternative bail conditions.

Chigala then

said that it is a settled principle of the law that for the accused to be granted bail, he should deposit P13,500 which is half the amount of the car that Maifala allegedly stole, appear in court as and when required to do so and not interfere with witnesses.

In addition to the bail conditions, Chigala prayed with the court to issue an order compelling the accused to undergo psychiatric evaluation because he looked as if he is someone who is mentally unfit. “The accused is also facing similar offences that he allegedly committed in Mogoditshane and Mochudi. We fear that if the accused is granted bail, he may commit similar offences again in future,” said Chigala.

Quizzed if he had anything to say concerning the application made by the state, Maifala said he had nothing to say.

The Chief Magistrate acceded to the application made by the state and remanded Maifala in custody until January 28.

In addition, Dipate also made an order for Maifala to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his state of mind.

Sources close to the matter told Mmegi they suspected that Maifala was probably helped to evade capture by the military uniform that he was wearing when he passed through many traffic police check points on his way to Sowa Town because he did not have a drivers licence when he was apprehended.

The sources added that it was an oversight on the part of the police to not charge Maifala with a serious offence of stealing a military uniform and this will be rectified during his next mention.