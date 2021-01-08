World famous Ratau in top 12 Fabulous UK mag

Millions of profiles of children in arts all across the world were submitted to London, England magazine called Fabulous UK where 100 profiles were selected as the best.

Botswana's Katlo Ratau, who was once Little Miss Princess World-Botswana, was selected among the best. It was all narrowed down to the best 50, where she still made it and was recently selected among the best 12 worldwide as the only African in the competition. This young girl who is now 17 years old has raised the national flag high internationally once again through her work. Ratau joined Little Miss Princess of Botswana in 2016 where she scooped 2nd princess title. The top 3 represented the country in Bulgaria in 2017 where she managed to win the crown. It seems like this young woman is going places in the pageantry industry as she recently featured in Kid Model Magazine, in Orlando USA. In an interview with Arts & Culture, she said her journey in pageantry industry was inspiring, fun and she learnt and experienced a lot since joining beauty pageants. She explained that as it was also her first time leaving the continent, she got to explore part of the world.

Ratau added that winning the title was like an acknowledgment of a job well done saying she was proud, happy and overwhelmed. She explained that her confidence was boosted throughout the whole journey. On the other hand, she pointed out that she also made new friends from all over the world and developed cultural tolerance. "The selection was based on profiles and previous achievements.

I have been selected as the only African child in Fabuk Teen Magazine so it shows that our dreams as black children are valid. If we can dream it we can surely achieve it. I have always admired how beauty queens confidently represent themselves on stage and thus it has inspired me to join beauty pageants. My love for modelling and my

mother who was also into pageantry inspired me more. My project during my reign was to motivate young people on uplifting their talents and boost their self-confidence especially those in rural areas.

I have visited some schools and am still working on the project," she highlighted. Additionally, Ratau said she plans to join more pageants in future hoping to inspire many in the process. She stated that her best profiles and achievements led to the finals. She also pointed out that her family always coached her on how to catwalk; bring out the best smile and posture, saying it helped her boost her confidence. Ratau said her mother would make sure she practice every day after school and teach her some new things regarding pageantry. "I'm also grateful for her financial and emotional support throughout this competition. Their support has been strong and amazing. To me it means that one can accomplish anything they want to as long as dedication and effort are consistent. It has also boosted my profile to be recognized internationally, this achievement has inspired me to keep chasing my dreams,”she further revealed.

Ratau said there are so many people out there who doubt their talents and gifts because they believe that they will never make it. “Proverbs 18:21 reads :The tongue has the power of life, so whatever you speak upon your life shall definitely be it. So I advise everyone to speak positivity in their lives. They should also work hard to achieve their goals, if it's not going as you planned keep pushing. Understand that one needs to fail/loose in order to win/succeed. It is okay to fail but it is not okay to stay a failure. Follow your passion and focus on it no matter what," she concluded.