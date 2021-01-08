 
NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, January 08, 2021
Heroshima
A new music band in town called Heroshima which has just released a new single called, A re yeng.

Heroshima is a band composed of three members namely, Kagiso 'Mivavo' Rabothako, Aron 'Chencha' Kulube and Kennedy 'Shintos' Segone. A Re Yeng is an Afro house song infused with ancestral and cultural flavors.

The single explains the spiritual path led by ancestors guiding the trio to 'menateng.' The trio said the band's name is derived from Hiroshima, a city in Japan which was destroyed by an atomic bomb during World War II.

Meanwhile, the group's founder Mivavo who is currently one of Wizards crew and has been in the music industry for nine years said he has had ample time to acquire, learn and be inspired by many in the music industry.

He explained that with different talents, the trio managed to bring a combination of Tswana and Shona languages on their single. Mivavo,

added that the song was inspired by their combination of different tribal backgrounds. “We come from our own various struggles, and managed to bring that unity amongst us,” he highlighted. The song was produced by DJ Flayer and Mivavo and mastered at Zolasko Music Lab.

The single was released on December 29, 2020 under Sangoma Zone records. “We composed the song. The single is out for downloads via our social media platforms. @heroshimabw, Soundcloud, Reverbnation, and iTunes," he said. He also stated that Heroshima has more projects in the pipeline. He promised that their upcoming songs would be rich with unique sounds that would make the band stand alone and take the country by storm. Mivavo added that the group plans international collaborations to penetrate the international music scene.

