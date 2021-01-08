Justice is blind – Really? Part 1

One ancient book imparts these priceless and timeless pearls of wisdom to appointed judges; “You shall not be partial in judgement. You shall hear the great and the small alike. You shall not be intimidated by anyone.” Isn’t this the superlative standard of justice that the global citizenry is craving for? From your observation, whether in command, mixed or market economies, does this really pan out on the ground? KEVIN MOKENTO* writes

Oaths or affirmations taken by judges vary slightly from country to country, but all tend to capture the salient elements in the oath taken by justices serving in the US, “I ____ ____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me as _____ under the Constitution and laws of the United States. So help me God.” The last sentence is an irrefutable confirmation of the fact that the Supreme Being abhors discriminatory acts of justice.

Amongst other things, the oath taken by judges in China states, “I pledge to be loyal to the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China…to be loyal to the people, to show the utmost respect for my duty, to pursue public affairs with integrity….” At least on paper, on the issues of deferring to the Constitution and being guided by the lofty ideal of integrity in performance of their duties, there is a convergence of understanding for justices in the West and the East.

In a perfect world, we would all be enjoying this loftiest platform of justice. Even in their current state of imperfection, it is the public’s legitimate expectation that all individuals endowed with the responsibility to render justice would do so in the most equitable manner possible. This article does not seek to highlight cases where there have been clear acts of miscarriage of justice, but aims at discussing principles that are essential in the administration of justice in the world. Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (the 10th largest company in the world by market capitalisation), also ranked the fourth richest person in the world once said, “You’re looking for three things, generally, in a person, intelligence, energy, and integrity. And if they don’t have the last one, don’t even bother with the first two.”

While integrity is undoubtedly crucial in all spheres of life and professions, perhaps, it is more important for all levels of the justice system, from the police, to the investigators, the prosecutors, the defence counsels, all the way to magistrates and judges who are privileged to serve as unbiased and independent guardians of the Cconstitution and human rights. Also crucial is the executive’s deliberate decision to foster the thriving of a fully functional, objective, effective, free and autonomous Judiciary.

The phrase, ‘justice is blind,’ is predicated on the universal notion that in the dispensation of justice, factors such as race, colour, gender, nationality, background, power, influence, social status, personal net worth, political affiliation, ties to individuals vested with legislative and executive authority or any external factor should never have material effect on judgements rendered by esteemed justices of courts of law.

While these factors may come to the knowledge of the justices, by virtue of being in the public domain or otherwise, it is universally accepted that they cannot be allowed to hold justice hostage, and they are certainly not a prerequisite to rendering justice. In light of these irrefragable facts, people would normally pivot towards a model of justice that guarantees crucial elements of impartiality, such as stability, evenhandedness, fairness, predictability and consistency.

These elements are critical, even in cases where the rendering of justice might result in the stirring up of a hornet’s nest, particularly the butchering of the dignity of powerful men and women held in high regard in their communities, not so much because of their disposition, but largely because of their position.

In the higher courts, you would often have a minimum of two justices assigned to a case. This facilitates justice in at least two ways. Firstly, it quashes the possibility of judges being swayed by opinions that are not supported either by the law, facts, evidence and merits of the cases before them; at least in theory. Secondly, the multiple justices dispel the possibility of one or more of them yielding to their

emotions in the execution of justice and in theory provides not only the vital cog, but also the critical mass required to keep the wheels of justice well lubricated and running smoothly.

This view is supported by the Latin ethical maxim, ‘Fiat justitia, ruat caelum,’ meaning, ‘let justice be done, though the heavens fall.’ Consistent with this axiom, in matters of litigation brought before courts of law, the views of the plaintiffs, the defendants and the justices converge around the central principle that all considered verdicts would be guided by the lofty principle of execution of justice, not injustice.

Perhaps it is for this reason that Dikgang Moseneke, South Africa’s former deputy chief justice and an appointed judge in the supreme court of the land stated in his memoir, All Rise, “I had the presence of mind to approach my task with careful impartiality.”

While equity is crucial in the execution of justice, it is important to recognise that despite being equipped with vital soft missiles such as knowledge of the law and the ardent desire to be consistently fair, executors of justice are naturally imperfect individuals and the value chain for execution of justice is by no means infallible. For all the wrong reasons, it is possible for a crooked subset of the judicial value chain to bend rules and compromise the integrity of the justice system, in some cases impelled by improprietous opportunism and selfish gain.

In Botswana, the nation collectively subscribes to the notion that justice is blind. If you are observant, you would probably have noticed that placed on the dome of the High Court located in Gaborone’s CBD is a statue of a lady. The lady is blindfolded, depicting that justice served would not be influenced by outward appearances and other external factors.

The lady is holding a set of scales on one hand and a double-edged sword on the other. The scales are symbolic of the justices’ desire to carefully weigh the evidence presented before the court, and on the strength of that reach unbiased verdicts that are in harmony with the laws of the land and in step with factually reasoned judicial precedents. It is for this reason that judges are expected to recuse themselves in cases where they might compromise execution of justice owing to past publicly or privately expressed opinions, filial, familial, business or other ties to either the plaintiff or the defendant.

The principle captured in the Latin expression, Nemo judex in sua causa, meaning No one shall be a judge in his own case, wards off the possibility of conflict of interest. Self-respecting judges would even go to the extent of taking the initiative to recuse themselves from presiding over cases where there is an almost imperceptible semblance of conflict of interest, without coercion from defence counsels. This in part, upholds the integrity of the Judiciary.

The sword is representative of the decisiveness required in making a decision once all facts have been argued before the court. The commonly held view in legal circles is ‘Iustitia negative moratus est iustitia,’ meaning that justice delayed is justice denied. Unnecessary delays in delivering reserve judgements are unacceptable and might constitute legally sanctioned injustice. The flipside is also important, as the saying goes, justice hurried is justice buried or aborted. For this reason, a popular principle is, ‘Equity aids the vigilant, not the sleeping.’ This amplifies the need for well-balanced agility in rendering justice. In short, a slipshod approach to the dispensation of justice is a blatant disservice to the justice system and must be quashed right away.

Where judges are not compromised, the principle of Audi alteram partem, Latin for Listen to the other side, kicks in. Unintimidated and in a transparently fair manner, the two parties before the court should be afforded a platform to present their case.

The next article will explore more insights that can assist in ensuring that justice is indeed blind.

*Mokento is a Mmegi contributor who has requested the use of a pseudonym