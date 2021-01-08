It isn’t uncommon for students to feel out of place for the first few months of transitioning to a new school, especially if they are in a new home environment as well. Kids who experience the stress of moving to a new school may show their discomfort by acting out, withdrawing from social activities or even changing their diet and sleeping patterns.

How children adjust to a new school at different ages

1. Toddler transition to a new daycare Toddlers typically do not handle change well, so it helps to accept that the transition may be difficult especially if the child is also dealing with a new house. It’s not uncommon for a toddler to experience strong separation anxiety during the first few weeks of daycare, and they may cling to you or cry for you not to leave. Although the transition may not be easy, here are some ways to ease your child’s anxiety and help them adjust:

• Always say goodbye: Predictability comforts a young child. By saying goodbye every time you leave your child at daycare, even if they cry, you create a predictable pattern. This will help your child trust you’ll return at the end of the day. If you or a family member do not say goodbye, it may seem as though you disappeared, which adds to the unpredictability.

• Ask your child’s current caregiver for notes: Before you move your child into a new daycare, ask their current caregiver to share notes about your child so you can give this information to the new caregiver. These notes may include the child’s routine for meals and naps, how to comfort them and their favorite activities.

• Stay with them during the first week: If possible, stay with your child for an hour or two each morning at their new daycare and gradually decrease this time for the first week. Interact with other teachers and children so your child can see they are in a safe place.

2. Transition from home to preschool Preschool-aged children will react differently from preschool depending on their personality and previous experiences. Sometimes children in this age range revert to old behaviors such as baby talk or clinginess if they feel unsure of their new environment. Just like with toddlers, familiarity, predictability and routine comfort preschoolers and help them through a transition. Although many preschoolers feel excited to start school, it’s natural for them to experience separation anxiety when saying goodbye. Help them warm up: Take your child to the preschool a few times beforehand so they can explore the classroom and toys within your presence.

• Create a goodbye ritual: Before the first day of school begins, develop a goodbye ritual to help comfort your child. For example, you might use a special handshake to say goodbye or include a cheerful note with their lunch.

• Stick to a routine: Have things ready the night before and make sure your child has time to get dressed and eat a healthy breakfast without feeling rushed. Make this part of the daily routine.

• Read with your child: Children in this age range love to be read to. Help them prepare for preschool by sharing a book written especially for their situation.

3. Transitioning from preschool to primary school. Here are tips for transitioning to school for preschoolers:

• Help them through play: You can help your child transition from preschool to primary school with activities. For example, you can create a book of drawings illustrating their hopes and fears relating to school. Or you might act out the transition at home with stuffed animals, puppets or dolls to show your child what to do when they feel afraid.

• Talk with them: Talk to your child about the transition in a positive way and try

not to let your anxiety show.

• Set up a play date: Moving from preschool to primary school will feel less stressful if your child already has a friend in class. Ask teachers if the school offers a late summer playground meeting so your child can become acquainted with some of their classmates early.

• Acknowledge their fear: Let your child know it’s okay to be afraid. You might share a story about a time you felt scared and how everything turned out fine.

4. Transition from primary school to junior school The transition from primary school to middle school is a milestone in a child’s life. Your child might feel terrified about getting lost in a larger school or being around the big kids, especially if they’re in a new town.

• Visit the new school: It’s likely your child is afraid they will not be able to find their classes in their new school. To help them feel more confident on their first day, learn how your child’s junior school is organised. For example, some schools keep different grades in their own sections while others organise the layout by teams. Explore the school with your child in advance so they can locate their classes and other important rooms like the gym and cafeteria.

• Prepare for the mornings: You child might have to get up earlier for junior school than they did for elementary school. Help your child adjust to the new routine by getting them up early a week or two before school starts. That way they won’t feel tired during the first week and can handle the transition better.

5. Transition from junior to senior secondary school • Visit the high school: Again, your child will need to learn the layout of a large, unfamiliar school. It’s likely they’ll worry they’ll get lost and be late for class. Take advantage of any open days or orientations the school offers to help your child navigate the school with confidence.

• Help them develop goals: Ask your child about their goals and plans. Listen to them and show your support. Your encouragement will help them view high school as an opportunity to grow and accomplish their goals.

• Discuss extracurricular activities: Talk about school groups, sports or extracurricular activities your child might like to try. This can help them make friends who share similar interests.

• Be positive: Let your child know you believe in them, and that they are going to do great. Avoid warning them about how tough high school can be because that can only add to their stress.

• Listen: Let your child know you support them and are there to listen if they feel overwhelmed or afraid. The transition to high school will be easier if they know you’ll be there when they have a bad day.

• Talk with your child: Let your child know what to expect and that it won’t be easy. Give them time to express their concerns and hopes.

• Get involved: Ask teachers, counselors or coaches what groups or activities your child can get involved with to help them with the transition.

• Stay engaged after the move: Speak with teachers after the move to check in and make sure your child has adjusted well. A teacher may notice certain behaviors that your child doesn’t show at home and can alert you if there seems to be an issue.