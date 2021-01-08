Nowhere to run: Thebe (left) and Nkobolo were involved in a car accident last year PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) has been squeezed into a tight corner over last year’s accident involving top athletes duo of Baboloki Thebe and Onkabetse Nkobolo.

The two were involved in a car crash while in national team camp, preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games. The national team was due to return to camp, but the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) wants the athletics body to produce the accident report first. BAA vice president, Oabona Theetso told Mmegi Sport the athletics team was supposed to be in camp from November 9. He said the BAA had a meeting with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and chairperson, Moses Moruisi who instructed them to submit the accident report.

“To our surprise Moruisi said the team cannot be in camp until the accident report is out. We do not know why they are interested in the accident report. We even met with Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) board over the issue so that they could tell us how the report affects the camp,” he said. Theetso added it was clear the LOC would call the team for camp at a time determined by them. “It is their camp after all. The final report would be released soon. We are waiting for funds to pay the

task force, which would then release the report.

The BNOC has made it clear that they will not fund the report. As BAA, we do not have funds as well,” he said. Moruisi said they are interested in the findings of the accident investigations because it happened when the team was in camp and obviously the team was affected. “When we account to our funders we must explain to them what happened and we could only do that if we have the accident report. The issue must be finalised first and that is when we could move forward. As it stands, everything is in the hands of the BAA,” Moruisi explained. Thebe was slapped with a reckless driving fine following the accident while Nkobolo sustained a back injury. Nkobolo was admitted at two hospitals in Gaborone before he was subsequently released for home care. Meanwhile, there are only four athletes who have qualified for the Olympic Games; Nijel Amos, Amantle Montsho, Christine Botlogetswe and Galefele Moroko. The Olympics were scheduled for last year, but were moved to July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.