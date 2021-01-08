In black and white: Some members have written to the Chiefs committee claiming ownership of the club PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Mochudi Centre Chiefs’ internal fight rumbled on this week after a warring faction delivered an ultimatum to take charge of the Kgatleng side.

A group led by Ramocha Tsieng and Molefi Sexton Kowa has written to the current Chiefs leadership demanding the committee hands over the running of the affairs of the club. The Chiefs committee, led by Thapelo Tsheole has been involved in a lengthy battle with the Tsieng-Kowa axis over the club’s company name, Mochudi Centre Chiefs (Pty) Ltd.

The letter, addressed to Tsheole, sets out demands, chief of which, is the handing over the society to the company by today (Friday). In the letter, Kowa, who is a director in Mochudi Centre Chiefs (Pty) Ltd, says a resolution was passed by members in 2019, that the society’s affairs should be handed to the company. Kowa said directors of the company were now in a position to take over the affairs of the society.

“By this communiqué therefore, the society is requested to hand over the affairs of the society to the company by 8th January 2021. It is further requested that the society does not enter into any contract or enter into any agreement as the date of this letter, which is binding to or many prejudice the society and/or the company,” reads the letter in part.

The aggrieved members demand that they handover notes should be prepared to facilitate

the process within the next seven days. In the handover notes, the committee has been requested to provide details of any existing contracts or agreements, lease agreement and any outstanding amounts. They have also been asked to provide the club licensing report, copies of submission to the registrar of societies and all club assets, including the team kits.

The committee members have been ordered to resign their positions by Friday (today) and prepare for the dissolution of the society.

“In conclusion, we wish to thank you for entrusting us with the re-establishment of this historic club and its management going forward. We also wish to thank you for the sacrifices you and your committee made during the last one and a half season, which was made difficult by the outbreak of the coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, Mochudi Centre Chiefs’ spokesperson, Pollen Makgane said they had received the letter, and have a scheduled meeting, where they would probably discuss the matter. “The people who wrote the letter are not Chiefs. We were given the mandate to run the team, not four or so people,” Makgane said. The battle comes amid a looming FIFA sanction as the club was ordered to pay its former coach, Philani Mabhena around P120,000 for unfair dismissal.