Fake phones busted in Molepolole raids

The Competition and Consumer Authority (CCA), Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) and police recently pounced on dealers of 'fake phones' seizing 239 devices and fining 13 businesses.

In a statement, the CCA said an inspection carried out between September 24 and 29 in Molepolole covered 18 businesses and found 13 selling non-compliant cellphones, with only three compliant. The other two businesses were not selling cellphones at all.

The Authority said the non-compliant businesses were charged P2,000 fines each. The fines are an escape for the offending businesses as Section 84 of the BOCRA Act provides for fines of up to P2 million and/or jail terms of up to 10 years for businesses trading in uncertified cellphones and other similar devices.

Botswana has one of the highest mobile phone densities in the world, with mobile subscriptions measured at 3.7 million in March 2020 against a national population of about 2.2 million.

However, authorities have raised alarm at the proliferation of ‘fake phones’ or unregistered, uncertified and non-compliant devices that not only disadvantage authentic devices and traders, but also exposes users to possible harm.