Kanye to build Sir Ketumile Masire Library

MONKAGEDI GAOTHOBOGWE Friday, December 25, 2020
The Southern District Council has at the end of its last sitting of the year 2020, a adopted motion by Goodhope Mabule nominated councillor Fankie Motsaathebe requesting to honour the late former President, Sir Ketumile Masire by building a Presidential Library.

The case for The Sir Ketumile Masire Presidential Library is anchored on the immense contribution and sacrifice that the late statesman made to this nation and its people, According to the mover of the motion, who describes Sir Ketumile as “one of our national icons who pioneered democracy, good governance and social justice in our country”. Motsaathebe also says Sir Ketumile was a truly great son of the soil whose immerse contribution to national life predates his political work, having been a teacher and educationalist who started Seepapitso Senior Secondary School in Kanye, a master farmer of note.

Motsaathebe further adds that besides being the founder of modern Botswana, Sir Ketumile was a revered peace negotiator who

among others brokered peace in the DRC in his post presidency. Motsaathebe noted that Sir Ketumile as the longest serving President of Botswana also left a long lasting legacy of development and democracy. The mover of the successful motion adds that the Sir Ketumile Masire Presidential Library's development will be preceded by consultations with his family, and will go on to contribute to tourism in Kanye whose invaluable tourism potential remains untapped.

Once completed it is envisioned that the Library would be home to Sir Ketumile’s recordings, writings, speeches, views, successes, and photos and will also serve as a repository of history as his life is intertwined with that of the Republic, which he founded.

