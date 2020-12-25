 
Govt fights BCL court order

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Friday, December 25, 2020
Govt fights BCL court order
Government has initiated a process to reverse a court order that absolved the previous BCL Liquidator from any personal liability for his failure to comply with instructions issued under the Mines, Quarries, Works and Machinery Act, and the Mines and Minerals Act.

The Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security Lefoko Moagi recently told Parliament that they have had issues with the previous liquidator. He said the former liquidator decided to stop pumping out water from South East and Number 1 Shafts, citing limited funds to continue with pumping and dewatering. The water later on flooded causing underground instability, which led to the mining town of Selebi-Phikwe experiencing tremours.

However, Moagi said the government has not considered taking action against the former liquidator as he had obtained an Ex parte Court Order absolving him from any personal liability for his failure to comply with instructions issued under the Mines, Quarries, Works & Machinery Act, and the Mines and Minerals Act before his resignation.

This followed a question by Selebi-Phikwe West Member of Parliament (MP) Dithapelo Keorapetse who raised concern that government has continuously ignored a number of pesky issues regarding the BCL liquidation, which he says are persisting since the mine was placed under liquidation in 2017.
According to the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) legislator, the BCL liquidation has become a burden on the fiscus even though it has thrown thousands of people into sudden unemployment and destitution.
Keorapetse said there was flagrant disregard of the laws of Botswana by the previous liquidator, a practice that he says the current Liquidator has also continued.

“He was in the habit of violating the Mine Quarries Works and Machinery Act and other laws; he had at some point operated the mine (care and maintenance) without 6.1 appointee, that is a manager under regulation,” Keorapetse said.
He called on the government to investigate recruitment and procurement processes at BCL because the liquidator has continued to engage expatriates, some without work permits at the expense of highly qualified

and experienced Batswana.
He said the mine currently has no rock mechanics engineers despite signs of unstable ground conditions emanating from tremours caused by flooding of shafts. This, he said, poses a threat to the lives of people going underground every day to pump water.
“It is a legal requirement to have a competent person to ensure that issues relating to stability are addressed accordingly,” he added
On the other hand, Keorapetse wondered why the mine is still closed when demand for copper and nickel metals is high globally and potential investors who have shown interest to buy the mine.
He said the liquidation process has taken long, while continuously costing the government a lot of money.
In response, Moagi said government appreciates the plight of former employees of BCL Limited and Tati Nickel Mining Company who lost their jobs, however, it has to be understood that the companies were placed under liquidation because the companies were in a situation where the revenue realised from the businesses was far less than the costs of mining.
Moagi stated that the BCL Group of companies are under the custody of the liquidators, not government, therefore, the issue of delaying the reopening of BCL mines by the government does not arise.

“It is the wish of the government to let the liquidators progress with the process of disposal of assets, following the laid down law, albeit, in a reasonably expedited fashion. Government continues to support and facilitate the liquidators in their endeavours to dispose of the assets,” he said.

He said he is not aware of any expatriate working for the BCL Group liquidators on any of the mine sites, who do not have a contract of employment or a work permit.

News

