The founder president of Limkokwing University, Tan Sri Limkokwing has dedicated his life to uplifting the lives of others.

In Africa, Europe and Asia, through the 14 universities that he has established, he has provided access and opportunities for education on a philanthropic model. Over the years, he has established partnerships with UNICEF, UNESCO, UNDP, The Commonwealth and other world organizations to promote world peace and understanding across the 160 countries where the University’s students come from.

The university is a member of the United Nations Academic Impact. Limkokwing University hosted the 8th Annual Biggest Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on December 10, 2020 this year shining the spotlight on Front Line Heroes who are sacrificing their lives in the fight towards the Covid:19 global pandemic. When officiating the glittering event, the Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Kabo Morwaeng who was the guest of honour stated: “This is a period when most of us make time to be with our families to enjoy the festive season as well as give thanks for the year that was (2020), and our contributions on all levels: personal, professional, spiritual and service to our fellow Batswana. We reflect on the New Year and its anticipated promises.

Tan Sri Limkokwing and Limkokwing University of Creative Technology has invited us all here to witness their Christmas gift to the nation by way of this magnificent biggest Christmas tree before us as well as the thoughtful donations they are giving various charities. As a nation we extend gratitude to the University and the Founder President Tan Sri Limkokwing for this benevolent gesture. The University, has definitely brought the Christmas cheer upon us and has set a marker for the way we celebrate our festive season”. This year’s tree which is at 12m high and 6m wide carried 70, 000 lights and took a work force of many professionals, staff and students to put it together

Banners

at Game City Mall where it shall remain until the new year for the public to capture festive memories.

The university’s founder president’s message which focused on the Tan Sri Limkokwing Front Line Heroes Campaign that was officially launched on the same day and was read by the Director of Communications and PR Mercy Thebe highlighted that: “We want to contribute in whatever way possible to lessen the impact of the pandemic and to show our appreciation to the brave front liners for their sacrifice, dedication and contribution during Botswana’s hour of need. It is times like this that we really need to step up and be united, putting aside our differences, and work together in our collective fight against Covid-19. As we celebrate this festive season, let us share the joyous spirit of giving those in need.

What a better time to bring dignity and poise, what a better time to bring a smile on someone’s face particularly the young ones”. It is the university’s mission to push its staff and students to strive to live by the norm that embraces the fact that, giving back to society must be a life-long activity that goes beyond just financial contributions and produce graduates that will channel their energy and their creativity in events that build societies and get involved in community work that will add value and meaning into their lives. This year Limkokwing University donated Christmas hampers and goodies to children from SOS Children’s Village, Gamodubu Child Care Trust and Childline Botswana at the ceremony that was attended by senior government officials as well as captains of creative industries. The Limkokwing University choir delivered stellar renditions of Christmas Carols with multi award winning poet Berry Heart who is one of the Tan Sri Limkokwing creative Sector scholarships beneficiaries.