Waiting for returns: The country's pension funds are thriving despite Covid-19 PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The proportion of pension fund assets invested domestically has been averaging 40% and above in recent years, higher than the limits set by current rules, with government continuing talks to bring more of the funds back to local shores.

Latest statistics show that by September, local pension funds held P99.6 billion in assets, their highest ever level, with 36.4% of these invested locally and the balance offshore. Current rules require pension funds to invest a minimum of 30% locally and up to 70% offshore.

Finance and Economic Development minister Thapelo Matsheka has told Parliament the trend showed that the current domestic allocation was sufficient for the resources required by the local economy.

“However, my ministry is currently doing some work intending to review the 30/70 guideline in line with the prevailing and prospective economic and financial conditions in the country,” he said.

Matsheka was responding to Selebi-Phikwe West legislator Dithapelo Keorapetse, who wanted to know the pension funds’ performance this year, the percentage invested locally and what was being done to encourage more local investment.

Government is facing a P13.6 billion deficit in the current financial year and has said much of its borrowing will come from the domestic market via its P30 billion bond and Treasury Bill programme. However, various commentators have urged government to up its Public Private Partnership policy while pension funds could also play a greater role particularly

in the funding of public infrastructure.

The country’s largest pension fund, the P73 billion Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund, has dedicated P3 billion to be invested in the next two years, as a way of diversifying its holdings and contributing to national development.

“Infrastructure drives the economy and we want to focus on it in Botswana, which will boost employment and opportunities,” BPOPF acting CEO Moemedi Malindah told BusinessWeek recently. “We are thinking of all types, from roads to others. A company can come to partner for electricity, the transmission of electricity, roads, water and others.”

BusinessWeek sources said high level discussions were intensifying on adjusting the 30/70 rule to bring more pension fund assets back home. Attempts to change the rule were first made by the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) as far back as 2010 and subsequently, various actors in the industry have continued negotiating the rules.

While NBFIRA has said revising the rule would help develop the local capital market, pension funds and other similar investors have said the shortage of local investment opportunities would stifle the returns they could deliver for beneficiaries, such as pensioners.