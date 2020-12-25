Planning forward: Kelly says several projects are ongoing PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

PrimeTime Properties plans to raise P90 million from its shareholders to finance several capital projects next year.

Speaking last week during the group’s financial results for the year ended August 31, 2020, managing director Sandy Kelly said PrimeTime also has some capacity in its bond programme, which it will tap into for future capital.

"We do intend to raise some further equity as soon as the market is more conducive,” he said. “The group has offers under consideration from its lenders to obtain new funding and roll over some of the debt that is due within the next 12 months. “These are currently under consideration to determine which terms are most suitable for the group.”

The group has secured a facility of P70 million for one of its developments in progress and the drawdown is expected to commence in January 2021.

Of the P90 million PrimeTime is seeking, about P40 million of the raised capital will fund the extension of Boteko Junction in Serowe in which an additional 3,000 square metres and new retail space will be made, together with an upgrade of the existing centre. The remaining P50 million will be used for the development of the second phase of the Prime Plaza located in Gaborone at the group’s CBD office.

Kelly said the group has already acquired land for the next phase of the Prime Plaza and the development will ultimately add between P250 million to P300 million of the investment property to the portfolio. PrimeTime also plans

to refurbish its South Ring Mall property."PrimeTime has a landmark of development opportunities, which the company will be able to exploit in the coming years," he said.The group has issued a bond of P33 million in line with its domestic market note programme. At the request of the lenders, the group agreed to roll over two facilities with a combined balance of P12.7 million, which were due for repayment in November 2020.

The MD further said PrimeTime is completing the tenanting of Pinnacle Park Phase 1 and is fitting out for other new tenants taking up space elsewhere. The eagerly anticipated Lobatse Junction Retail Mall is progressing, albeit with some delays due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. The project is already over 85% let with scheduled completion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

PrimeTime’s portfolio currently consists of 22 completed properties in Botswana, six properties in Zambia and two properties in South Africa. The geographic split by year-end market value is 62% Botswana, 33% Zambia and five percent South Africa with a combined value of over P1.5 billion.

About 33% of the group's rental income is from major corporates, multinationals and commercial banks while 38% is from established retail chains and seven percent from government and the parastatal sector.

The group’s vacancy rate stood at five percent at its financial year-end, which was inflated by the delivery of Pinnacle Park in August.