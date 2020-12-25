Botswana like the rest of the world will be celebrating the festive season differently from the previous ones because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This country is also fighting the surge of COVID-19 and close to 40 lives have been lost as compared to thousands others that have been lost in neighboring countries. Government made unpopular decisions, that agitated some section of Batswanas, that guided the country since the first lockdown beginning of April this year. Through the decisions, we have managed to reach under 40 coronavirus deaths, which is among the lowest figures across the world.

When this pandemic started showing its ugly face this publication strongly advocated for a total lockdown, submitting that we know the lockdown will have a huge impact on the economy but at that point, it was necessary to institute an immediate lockdown. The government heeded our call and did likewise.

Subsequently, the government suspended external trips for government officials as well as advising the general public to stop travelling outside the country unless necessary. Extreme social distancing and wearing of face masks were imposed on the population. The government also moved to close bars and restricted public gatherings to just 10 people from the initial 100.

Furthermore, it also imposed restrictions on the movement of people visiting neighbouring countries including South Africa, Lesotho and Swaziland. Restricted movement with the exception of transportation of goods and services were also introduced. Some of the

restrictions have since been lifted as the country wants to normalise living side by side with the coronavirus.However, there are fears that government might introduce another regional lockdown this festive season and our argument is that livelihoods cannot afford it this time around. The economy cannot afford it either.Coupled with that, government cannot keep bailing out everyone. Focus has to be on enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures, securing that vaccine and resuscitating businesses.We can resuscitate businesses through delivery of the Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan (ERTP) and not imposing more lockdowns. Through continuing with the Industry Support Facility for P1,3 billion, through other government departments that interface with businesses from company registration, labour and utilities. Government should also make sure that doing business becomes easier.Since we are already in festive season, we advise people to take necessary precautions in whatever they do. COVID-19 is deadly and it is everyone’s responsibility to fight the pandemic. We must accept that this festive season is different from the previous ones just because of the pandemic. Mmegi would like to wish all its readers a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

– Professor Mosepele Mosepele