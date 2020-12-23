President Masisi PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Wednesday evening announced a nationwide night curfew from December 24, 2020 to January 3, 2021.

In a televised message, Masisi said he was concerned by the new strain of Covid-19 that has been reported in the region. He also said the excessive drinking of alcohol and disregard for Covid-19 protocols were disturbing.

The president further said he was worried about some companies that are holding parties despite the spread of the virus.

"Government has taken a decision to impose a curfew from 7pm to 4am from December 24, 2020 to January 3, 2021 in order to protect this nation from the impeding catastrophe."

This means there shall be no movement of people from 7pm to 4am from December 24, 2020 to January 3, 2021,” declared Masisi.

“Government has taken a decision to impose a curfew from 7pm to 4am from December 24, 2020 to January 3, 2021 in order to protect this nation from the impeding catastrophe.

”This means there shall be no movement of people from 7pm to 4am from December 24, 2020 to January 3, 2021,” declared Masisi.