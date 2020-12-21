A1 Highway By Foley Village Opens

The Motloutse River bridge at Foley village that was temporarily closed has been opened.

The bridge was closed due to the overflowing Motloutse River caused by ongoing heavy rains that resulted in the water submerging the bridge in the process causing the bridge and the road to be inaccessible.

Confirming the reopening of the road to The Monitor, the Divisional Traffic Officer North, Assistant Commissioner Modisaotsile Bonang pleaded with motorists to be cautious when driving along

the said bridge. He stated that the tarred road at the top of the bridge is not even hence motorists should drive at minimal speed when approaching the bridge.

"The road experts on Sunday morning at around 9am opened the road but, advised motorists should exercise extra caution when driving through because the top part is uneven," Bonang said.