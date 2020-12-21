Botswana Launches Ambitious Space Orbit Programme

FRANCISTOWN: Amid growing concerns and anger from the public that some accused persons have a penchant for committing crimes whilst on bail, Justice Bengbame Sechele on Friday denied a murder accused bail because of his antecedents.

After Tefo Montshwari's bail application blew up in his face, the murder accused left the dock disappointed before prison officials handcuffed him on his way back to prison.

Montshwari had made an application for bail pending trial.

His application began on a false start and was doomed to fail before the courts even entertained it: the application was made prematurely before his case was committed the High Court after he was previously denied bail by the Palapye Magistrate.

Denying Montshwari bail, Judge Sechele said a Palapye Magistrate denied Montshwari bail, but unfortunately, the reasons why were not availed to the High Court.

Sechele said that the state’s refusal to grant Montshwari’s bail application is premised on the affidavit of the investigations officer (IO).

“The IO has said that the applicant is not a good candidate for bail because of his antecedents. The IO said that the applicant not only has a propensity to commit offences but also ran away from the crime scene after he allegedly committed the offence only to be arrested a month later. The IO, therefore, says that the applicant is a flight risk who will not attend trial once he is granted bail,” Sechele said.

On the flip side, Sechele said that the applicant disputed the IO’s submission that he is a flight risk.

“He says the assertions made by the IO are farfetched.

The applicant says that he was not aware that the police wanted him in connection with the murder, but he only became aware of that after he went to Palapye Police Station to report that his house has been broken into. The applicant is saying that he has already served time in jail for his previous offences and he is a citizen of Botswana who fully resides in Palapye,” Sechele noted.

Bail, Sechele explained, is granted at the discretion of the court after a careful balancing exercise.

Among other factors to consider before granting bail, Sechele noted, is whether a person is a flight risk or not, and his antecedents.

“The court will not grant bail to an applicant who has a propensity to commit more crimes once he is given bail. The revelations of the applicant’s previous convictions may be prejudicial to his application. I am therefore convinced that since it was revealed that you have antecedents, you are not a good candidate for bail. You have shown that you have no regard for the law and other members of the public. You have previous offences that are similar in nature to the current murder charge that you are facing. If you are granted bail, you may commit similar offences on other people. Therefore, your bail application is denied,” Sechele said.