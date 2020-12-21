Victim Of Own Circumstance: Judge Tells Bail Applicant

FRANCISTOWN: “How can the court trust and grant you bail since you are an undocumented illegal immigrant who has no respect for Botswana’s Immigration Act?” Justice Bengbame Sechele asked an illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe on Friday who had applied for bail pending trial.

Sechele bluntly told the applicant, Phumulani Ndebele, that he was not a good candidate for bail since Ndebele has shown Botswana’s Immigration laws the middle finger when he crossed to Botswana illegally and thereafter committed crimes during his illegal stay in the country.

Ndebele is facing a count of robbery.

In applying for bail, Ndebele premised his application that he will reside at his sister’s place in Dukwi if his bail application is successful.

He also prayed with the court to grant him bail saying that as an undocumented illegal immigrant, Justice Tshepo Motswagole once granted him bail in 2012 after a murder charge levied against him by the state.

Ndebele added that despite the charge, he was acquitted and discharged of the offence but he never missed any court appearance.

Ndebele pleaded with Sechele to indulge him just as Motswagole purportedly did in 2012 even though he admitted that he has no documents authorising

his stay in Botswana.

Sechele will have none of it.

He told Ndebele that even though there were documents filed on record showing that Ndebele was once charged for murder and acquitted, the papers don’t show reasons why he was granted bail.

“How can the court trust and grant you bail since you are an undocumented illegal immigrant who has no respect for Botswana’s Immigration Act? By granting you bail, the court will be saying that your stay in Botswana is legal, while it is common cause that you are in Botswana illegally. Under the prevailing circumstances, it is apposite to not grant you bail because by so doing, the court will be condoning illegality. It is my considered view that you are an illegal immigrant. Your status as an illegal immigrant militates against your application. I will therefore for these reasons dismiss your application,” Sechele said to a crestfallen Ndebele.